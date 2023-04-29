



Beau Is Afraid actor Armen Nahapetian has announced that he is indeed not a work of artificial intelligence.

Beau may be scared, but actor Armen Nahapetian is more concerned that you think he’s a work of artificial intelligence. THE handsome is scared co-star, who plays the teenage version of Joaquin Phoenixs character, recently updated his Instagram profile bio to read, I am not AI …which most actors usually don’t have to explain. Yet Armen Nahapetian has been the subject of this, facing accusations that he is actually a digitally created entity and not flesh, bone and DNA, recounting Variety that the Instagram update is Half joking, half serious, I thought people would eventually realize that, you know, I’m a real boy. But that hasn’t been the case even after coming out for the premiere of handsome is scaredas he continued to face skepticism. I went to the cinema a few weeks ago, and one of the employees was pointing at the poster and saying, Oh, my God, you’re real! So, would they have made him pay for the ticket with NFTs? This questioning of the identity of the Armen Nahapétis began long before handsome is scared even came out. Once the bizarre posters hit the internet, people immediately started wondering, What’s up with the kid on the poster? There’s definitely a juxtaposition there, with Nahapetian appearing somehow well, contrived, at least compared to the three versions of Joaquin Phoenix also depicted. Indeed, many simply assumed it was a digitally aged Phoenix. It also didn’t help that one poster even had an image of Armen Nahapetian with JOAQUIN PHOENIX above it. In fairness, Nahapetian looks at least a bit like a young Joaquin Phoenix opposite (see: 1988 Kinship). The existence of Armen Nahapetians only added to handsome is scaredAfter all, it’s definitely an epic, trippy movie with the Curiosity translating into respectable box office numbers, with the A24 movie grossing $80,000 per screen, which is actually the best average of 2023. So suck that , computer-generated Mario! Do You do you think Armen Nahapetian looks like an AI work? Did you think he was a digitally aged Joaquin Phoenix? Let us know below!

