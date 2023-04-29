Franciacorta wines age.



Ask around Aspen which country is the king of wine, and most people will answer “Italy”. Not that France won’t have its fair number of fans. And, of course, California (which we named its own wine nation last week in this column) and Australia will also be appreciated.

But as lists of elite Aspen Italian establishments like Casa Tua, Campo di Fiori, Ellina and Acquolina demonstrate, there is an exceptional collection of top-to-bottom “The Boot” best wines to be found here in town. . Yes, at all of these restaurants there will be solid selections of Barolo’s revered wines, “The Wine of Kings”, made from the Nebbiolo grape.

But part of what makes these lists so special, and Italian wines so special, is the diversity represented by the hundreds of Italian grape varieties and almost as many winemaking styles and traditions. From the timeless but ever-changing traditions found in regions like Tuscan Chianti, where Sangiovese grapes produce earthy, easy-drinking wines, to the mineral white wines of Sicily, to the multitude of sparkling wines produced across the country in a number of different styles. , there is seemingly no end to the range of wines from Italy.

Start with Chianti, perhaps the first Italian wines to become popular in America when they were imported in straw-covered bottles called “Fiasco”. You remember ? Like so many things Italian, Chianti can be complicated. The name “Chianti” was first used in reference to wine in 1389. The northern Italian region of Tuscany, with its sunny climate, rolling terrain and nourishing limestone and clay soils, has been the Mecca for wine producers. And it has one of the most unique legal histories in Italian wine.

It was in 1716 that the reigning family of Grand Duke Cosimo III de’ Medici of Tuscany decreed a law identifying Chianti as a unique production area that would forever define part of the landscape between Florence and Siena. This was an early example of legislation defining a specific area as a wine region, and it provided a model for how wine regions are regulated around the world.

Today, Chianti wines are divided and designated in different ways, ranging from geography to quality. A wine made from grapes grown in the greater Chianti region may simply bear the name Chianti on the label. But there is a special region that has been designated as Chianti Classico, and wines from this region carry that name, along with the “Gallo Nero”, or Black Rooster, on the wine label and neck.

For a wine to carry the rooster, it must be made from at least 80% Sangiovese grapes grown in the Chianti Classico region, have an alcohol content of at least 12% and, to be a Riserva, aged for 24 months before release.

The wines, when drunk young, can be very fruity and vibrant with bright cherry and strawberry flavors and an aroma that smells like a basket of freshly picked flowers still holding soil to their roots. A delight indeed. For many, even those who love the aforementioned Brunello di Montalcino or Barolo from Piedmont, it can be said that Chianti Classico is the quintessential Italian red wine.

Then there are bubbles. Italians love to drink sparkling wine, and like most Italian wines, there are so many different regions, grapes, and production techniques used to make sparkling wine that it’s difficult for even discerning wine lovers, follow.

But we all know Prosecco. Over the past decade, Prosecco has become the most popular and certainly the best-selling Italian sparkling wine in the United States. Proseccos are produced from white, aromatic Glera grapes found in the northeastern part of Italy in the Friuli-Venezia-Giulia and Veneto regions and, perhaps most notably, in the DOCG designated towns of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene .

Most Prosecco wines are made using what is known in France as the Charmat method or, as it is sometimes called in Italy, the Martinotti method or the Italian method. In this process, wines are originally made as still wines and then placed in pressure steel tanks where sugars and yeasts are added. When yeasts interact with sugars, it creates bubbles of alcohol and carbon dioxide in wines. This process speeds up the time it takes for a secondary fermentation and allows the wines to be released much sooner than if they went through the secondary fermentation process after being bottled individually, as is the case with Champagne.

Prosecco isn’t the only Italian sparkling wine to use vats in its production process. The refreshing, light, semi-sweet and sparkling Asti Spumante wines, which are made from Muscat grapes from the Piedmont region, are also produced in stainless steel tanks, although they do not undergo secondary fermentation.

And then there is Lambrusco. These food-appropriate pink and red fizzies from the sophisticated culinary region of Emilia-Romagna are produced from, yes, Lambrusco, a red grape, and undergo the same Charmat fermentation process used in Prosecco. But the result is a completely different wine.

Italy’s most elegant sparkling wine may well be Franciacorta, a sparkling wine from the Lombardy region made from the same Pinot Nero (Italian Pinot Noir) and Chardonnay grapes that are used in the production of Champagne. These wines are also produced using the more labor-intensive Champenoise method, also known as the traditional method, used in Champagne. Instead of undergoing a second fermentation in steel tanks, the wines are bottled and then placed neck in the cellar and stirred or turned regularly as they develop their bubbles before being disgorged. Just like Champagne.

But back to the red wines of Italy. One of my favorite Italian indulgences would have to be intense wines called Amarone. Amarone comes exclusively from the Veneto region of Italy in the northeastern part of the country. Blessed by the presence of the waters of Lake Garda, the area is breathtakingly beautiful. It is also a very important place in the world of Italian wine, home to the white Soave grape and the lighter style red, Valpolicella.

Amarone is a blend of three regional grape varieties, Corvina, which dominates, Rondinella and Molinara. These grapes are hung as long as possible and are harvested at the end of September or even the beginning of October. Hand picked, the grapes are placed on bamboo mats to dry for up to 120 days in the process with a name I love so much, withering away.

In Italian, it refers to the process in which the grapes are dried and allowed to shrivel up to allow the sugars to concentrate. This is used to produce the rich, deep and dark Amarone wines.

Amarone is the fruit of patience, and each bottle tells the story of the hard work, love and time that went into making them. With each bite, the quest for quality is clear. The combination of these factors makes Amarone one of the most intriguing wines you will ever taste.

From the wine of kings to humble Chianti, from fashionable Prosecco to the time-consuming and passionate appassimento wines of Amarone, the wines of Italy will never disappoint.