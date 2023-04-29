Entertainment
Johnny Depp officially loses his iconic role to a much younger actor
Johnny Depp has officially been replaced by an actor more than 30 years his junior in one of the most iconic roles of his Hollywood career.
It’s not that he’s averse to adventure, but the past few years have been unusually daunting, trying and uncertain for one of Hollywood’s best-known, most experienced and beloved actors. Johnny Depp began his acting career in the early 1980s with a minor role in a horror film, but it was a role that led to more roles that led to more roles, and more than three decades later, Depp was the go-to actor for many directors in Hollywood.
However, it all came to a screeching halt when Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Postin which she paints herself as a victim of domestic violence and abuse. Almost immediately, Depp’s decades-long career began to crumble. It would take nearly four years before Depp’s name would be cleared in a US court. But the damage had obviously already been done, some of which was irreparable.
Disney severed ties with Depp in 2018 after Heard’s op-ed was published, and although Heard was found to be the abuser by a jury of his peers in the Depp v. Heard in 2022, Disney has yet to apologize to Depp Or offer him retaliation for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow InPirates 6.Now Warner Bros. follows suit, or so it seems at first glance.
In 2005, Warner Bros. And veteran director Tim Burton released Charlie and the chocolate factory, a musical fantasy film based on the 1964 British novel by Roald Dahl. movie starsJohnny Deppas Willy Wonka and Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket, and David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter, Deep Roy and Christopher Lee. The film follows the story of a young boy named Charlie as he and four other children win a competition and are awarded a magical tour of a local chocolate factory alongside factory owner, confectioner Willy Wonka. Largely due to Depp’s portrayal of Willy Wonka, the film was a massive hit, grossing nearly $500 million at the box office.
Following a popular trend in cinema over the past decade, Warner Bros. is now set to release a new adaptation of the 2005 film, which was a second take on the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory starring Gene Wilder, which only made around $4 million at the box office.
Wonkais the story before the story of its cinematic predecessors, serving to tell the backstory of Willy Wonka and his candy factory. AsCharlie and the chocolate factory, the new film features a chocolate factory, Willy Wonka, the influence of members of Roald Dahl’s estate, and stunning visual effects. What’s missing, however, is Johnny Depp in a pair of chunky white round sunglasses.
The role of Willy Wonka is instead played by 27-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet. Chalamet is young, but his Hollywood CV is long. During his career so far, the actor has been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Call Me by Your Name. He was also nominated for a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, each for Best Actor.
But despite what it might look like, Warner Bros. didn’t ignore Depp because of the studio’s refusal to cast him. Rather, because the film focuses on Willy Wonka’s younger years, it makes sense that a different (and younger) actor was cast in the role. We’ll leave it up to fans to decide which actor takes on the role better – Depp or Chalamet.
Chalamet to headline an all-star casting inWonkaincluding Olivia Colman, Key Keegan-Michael, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones and Simon Farnaby. Fans can try to satisfy their sweet Wonka teeth when the new film debuts in theaters on December 15.
