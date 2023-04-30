Marvel Eyes a Surprising Actor for Galactus in ‘Fantastic Four’





We’ve been waiting to hear official cast announcements for Marvel’s next film. The Fantastic Four movie. Fans are understandably eager to see what the MCU has to offer Marvel’s “first family.” Now a new report has surfaced which claims a surprising actor is in talks to play Galactus in the upcoming The Fantastic Four MCU adaptation. Galactus is one of Marvel’s greatest villains in the comics. As such, it makes sense that Marvel would want a special actor to play the role. Now, according to insider @MyTimeToShineH, we know who that actor might be. And it is a very interesting choice. Now, it should be noted that the following information should be taken with a grain of salt. And, if that were true, the actor is only in talks. So that could still change at any time. But according to the report, Antonio Banderas has entered talks to play Galactus in the Fantastic Four movie. As shared below: Good morning. Antonio Banderas is in talks to play Galactus in Fantastic Four pic.twitter.com/jMUWKRTRM1 MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 27, 2023 It is undoubtedly a shocking report. Especially as we wait to find out which actors could play the real Fantastic Four team. There have been several reports on this front as well – but nothing concrete has surfaced yet. It’s worth noting that Mila Kunis offered to play Sue Storm, but insider @MyTimeToShineH suggests that’s not the case. Although she could still be part of the cast: Mila Kunis is NOT in talks for Sue Strom. She is in talks for another role MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 27, 2023 Hopefully we will have more details soon. The cast for The Fantastic Four should be announced as soon as possible – and by then we will know if these reports are true. Including whether or not Antonio Banderas will play Galactus in the The Fantastic Four browse. Matt Shankman will direct The Fantastic Four while Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are writing the screenplay. New The Fantastic Four The iteration is currently slated to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for additional updates on the highly anticipated MCU project as we have them.

