Daily Show Steps Into Post-Trevor Noah Era While Paying Homage To Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted





The daily show had a busy six months after host Trevor Noah surprised everyone by announcing he was resign after seven years. Noah’s Last Show was in December, and the Comedy Central series shook up the format with a guest hosts revolving chair including Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn and Sarah Silverman as well as her own pen pals including Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic. No More Deadline Showrunner Jen Flanz said during the shows panel at Deadlines Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted event that it’s been a fun ride. It was really cool to see so many different voices being given the authority of the office, she said. It’s hard to think of the next thing. There is no time to be sad for Trevor [leaving], there’s no time to think about what’s next. We were just living in it right now. Wood added that he enjoyed his recent stint as host. The thing I learned the most, the biggest difference between pen pal and hosting, is that as a pen pal you have the freedom to be a bit of an agent of chaos and support a more Big story. But as a host, you always have to be able to find the truth or the feeling or the emotion behind something. He also revealed that Noah comes by once in a while to watch the show and Wood teases him that it’s like watching his ex-girlfriend. RELATED: Contenders Docs + Unscripted Deadlines Full Coverage The trio agreed that Noah had a huge impact on the franchise. Flanz said two things Noah was adamant about were finding viewers where they are, especially online, and growing his content across different platforms. I don’t think anyone saw The daily show office being taken by anyone when Trevor took over from Jon Stewart, she added. He kind of clears the way for the guests [hosts]so someone who isn’t Jon could take the office, and he did that very well. The story continues David Kibuuka, the series’ supervising producer and writer, said he was sad that Noah was gone, but added that there was a surge of energy every week with new hosts. Trevor said it was time to go, so we all think of it more as an opportunity. We’re having a good time and he’s not dead. Check back Monday for the panel video. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

