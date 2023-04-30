The April 30-May 6 schedule includes Lake of the Woods’ “Into the Woods”

STAFF REPORTS
Free bridge quintet: 25th Anniversary Concert dedicated to the late Marita McClymonds, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff, $5 students.
music in the mountains with Fast: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no coverage, reservations recommended.
David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no coverage, donations accepted.
Paramount Presents: The Wallflowers: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $44.75, $39.75, $34.75.
Monday night quiz with Brandon, the trivia guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no coverage.
LYAO Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alain: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and registration begins at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Nickel Creek with Hawk Tail: This Ting Pavilion show was postponed to June 22. All existing tickets will be valid; Refunds available at point of sale. (434) 245-4910.
Digitalis 23: Electronic music festival: Experimental Works for Sound and Visual Media, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.
vocal recital by students from Stephanie Nakasian: 7:30 p.m., The Forum at Observatory Hill, (434) 924-3052, free.
An Evening with Lucinda Williams: 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $45, $42 advance.
Augustana: every day, an eternity: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance.
Tell her she: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 in advance.
Open mic night for teens: Musicians, singers, writers, poets, spoken word performers, dancers and comedians welcome, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, free. Not a religious event.
Jazz in the Amphitheatre: Small jazz groups: Noon, University of Virginia Amphitheater, (434) 924-3052, toll-free.
Note human existence: Spring Concert, 7 p.m., Visible Records, (434)924-3052, free.
Eddy and the Jack Wagons In Thursday Night Concert Series: From 6 to 9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Janes Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and up.
Paramount Theater Live in HD: Othello: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
First Fridays Grillin & Chillin with Ken Matthews: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no coverage, reservations recommended.
The RVA Scorpions: The Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no coverage.
In the woods: Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center at Locust Grove, $29, $24 students.
Slide Bonanza with Baby Gunn And Cherry Possum: 8:30 p.m., doors open 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.
Friday After Five: Kendall Street Company with BOFA: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.
Music at the Orchard: Crozet Jam Band: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no coverage, reservations encouraged.
Always. Already. Enough. Reverse the scenario on mental illness: A storytelling event presented by the Fluvanna County Arts Council, features storytelling, music and visuals to offer hope, reduce stigma and demonstrate that the arts are powerful tools for healing, 7 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, free.
music in the mountains with Ryan Hollander: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 in advance, food and wine purchased separately, reservations recommended.
Spring Festival: Noon to 9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no coverage.
In the woods: Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center at Locust Grove, $29, $24 students.
DMR Adventures Presents: Broadway at Paramount: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $42, $32, $22.
WNRN Presents: David Wax Museum with Palmyra: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 door, $18 advance.