The April 30-May 6 schedule includes Lake of the Woods’ “Into the Woods”

STAFF REPORTS

Free bridge quintet: 25th Anniversary Concert dedicated to the late Marita McClymonds, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff, $5 students. music in the mountains with Fast: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no coverage, reservations recommended. David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no coverage, donations accepted. Paramount Presents: The Wallflowers: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $44.75, $39.75, $34.75. Monday night quiz with Brandon, the trivia guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no coverage. People also read… LYAO Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alain: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and registration begins at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free. Nickel Creek with Hawk Tail: This Ting Pavilion show was postponed to June 22. All existing tickets will be valid; Refunds available at point of sale. (434) 245-4910. Digitalis 23: Electronic music festival: Experimental Works for Sound and Visual Media, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free. vocal recital by students from Stephanie Nakasian: 7:30 p.m., The Forum at Observatory Hill, (434) 924-3052, free. An Evening with Lucinda Williams: 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $45, $42 advance. Augustana: every day, an eternity: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance. Tell her she: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 in advance. Open mic night for teens: Musicians, singers, writers, poets, spoken word performers, dancers and comedians welcome, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, free. Not a religious event. Jazz in the Amphitheatre: Small jazz groups: Noon, University of Virginia Amphitheater, (434) 924-3052, toll-free. Note human existence: Spring Concert, 7 p.m., Visible Records, (434)924-3052, free. Eddy and the Jack Wagons In Thursday Night Concert Series: From 6 to 9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Janes Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and up. Paramount Theater Live in HD: Othello: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students. First Fridays Grillin & Chillin with Ken Matthews: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no coverage, reservations recommended. The RVA Scorpions: The Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no coverage. In the woods: Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center at Locust Grove, $29, $24 students. Slide Bonanza with Baby Gunn And Cherry Possum: 8:30 p.m., doors open 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older. Friday After Five: Kendall Street Company with BOFA: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free. Music at the Orchard: Crozet Jam Band: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no coverage, reservations encouraged. Always. Already. Enough. Reverse the scenario on mental illness: A storytelling event presented by the Fluvanna County Arts Council, features storytelling, music and visuals to offer hope, reduce stigma and demonstrate that the arts are powerful tools for healing, 7 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, free. music in the mountains with Ryan Hollander: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 in advance, food and wine purchased separately, reservations recommended. Spring Festival: Noon to 9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no coverage. In the woods: Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center at Locust Grove, $29, $24 students. DMR Adventures Presents: Broadway at Paramount: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $42, $32, $22. WNRN Presents: David Wax Museum with Palmyra: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 door, $18 advance. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

