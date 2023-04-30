Entertainment
Michael Buble shades Tony Danza after viral TikTok clip where actor was ‘rude’ to interviewer
Canadian singer Michael Bubl has joined the growing backlash surrounding Tony Danza’s “condescending” response to a reporter’s questions at a recent event.
The controversial moment took place on Wednesday night as the formerWho’s the boss? Star and producer pal Jamie deRoy attended the grand opening of the musical New York, New York on Broadway.
In a now-viral TikTok video, Danza and deRoy are seen talking with reporter Rye Myers on the red carpet, who excitedly asks the duo, “How are you tonight?”
“Well, we’re thrilled,” deRoy replies and Myers replies, “Yeah, it’s so great to be here in New York, New York.”
That’s when Danza jumped into the conversation and told Myers to “chill out a bit, you’re more excited than us.” Take it easy.’
When Myers agreed the moment was “exciting,” the Taxi actor replied, “I know, I know, I know. ALL RIGHT.’
Danza’s level of annoyance apparently peaked when Myers asked him to reveal what his “favorite New York staple?” is it a pizza or a hot dog?
Visibly disgusted, the 72-year-old Brooklyn, New York native reached out and briefly touched the reporter’s face and shot back, “You know what you gotta do mate, you gotta come up with better questions.” and then left with deRoy adding, “Come on, let’s go. I have to go.’
Following the video’s virality and growing support for Myers, Bubl weighed in by taking to the comments section of his post.
‘I think you are amazing Ry. I’m going to have a pizza with you,” the singer commented.
The Sway crooner then shaded Danza, adding: ‘Let’s not invite Tony over’
Delighted by the comment, Myers replied: ‘Omg Michael, thank you for such a nice comment. It means so much! I would love to eat pizza with you! That would be fun!’
TikTok users came to Myers’ defense in the comments, calling it a “class act” for remaining “professional” and maintaining his broad smile during the awkward interview.
So far, Danza has not publicly addressed the incident and its representatives have not immediately returned a Page 6 requesting comment on the video or Bubl’s comments, according to the post.
Myers remained elegant throughout the episode, writing in the caption of his post, “Well, you can’t please everyone,” then continued, “If you didn’t want to be interviewed, you would have could say no!”
The reporter then clarified, “I’ve asked these same questions (and a few more!) of heavy hitters like #JoelGray #linmanuelmiranda and others, and only #TonyDanza answered like that.”
He concluded, “To say I was blown away, shocked and embarrassed is an understatement, but my professionalism showed!
In a statement to Page Six, Myers admitted he was embarrassed by the incident, in part because he “grew up watching and respecting” Danza’s acting career.
He then shared that he can’t wait to “share my light as your Broadway and entertainment best friend!” and that he hopes that ‘Mr. Danza will remember to be a little nicer next time.
Bubl has sold over 75 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and 15 Juno Awards from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
