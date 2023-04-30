New season at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome kicks off – Daily Freeman

RHINEBECK, NY The old Rhinebeck Airfield is undergoing major upgrades when it opens for a new season on Monday, May 1.

Founded by Cole Palen in 1958, the nonprofit museum houses more than 60 vintage aircraft from 1903 through the 1940s. Its popular weekend air shows are set to return on Saturday, June 17. Weekday biplane flights in a 1929 New Standard D-25 with an open cockpit also return on May 1.

The weekend biplane rides before and after the air shows run from June 17 until the end of the air show season on October 15. Mike Fisher, secretary of the nonprofit museum’s board of trustees, said they typically fly from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and then from 4:15 p.m. until dusk.

Fisher said two biplane rides were offered. One is a shorter 15-minute flight that climbs and descends quickly, while the longer 30-minute “Lighthouse Tours” take passengers up to Saugerties Lighthouse and then over Rondout and Esopus before returning to the airfield.

As for the airshows, Fisher said they are reminiscent of the barnstormers who flew between the World Wars, a period the museum calls the “Golden Age.” Barnstormers were often World War I veterans who flew around cities and showed off their planes and flying skills.

“Some flew solo, while others formed a ‘troupe of gypsies’ that performed stunts before finding a place to land so they could carry passengers,” he said. “When they ran out of passengers, they packed it all back up, often depending on the weather, going south in the winter and north in the spring.”

As for the improvements, Fisher said they have a generous anonymous benefactor who is funding new infrastructure on the museum’s budding airfield. This includes a recently completed 6,400 square foot hangar and another new hangar the museum plans to complete within the next month, he said.

After the end of this year’s airshow season, the museum will re-level the grass runway, which looks much more like an agricultural field, hinting at the airfield’s earlier use, than a modern airport with its maze of taxiways and paved runways. This runway is far from flat and features a hill at one end which pilots take advantage of to gain take-off speed.

“The rest of the trail was originally three farmers fields, connected and leveled,” Fisher said. “It’s up and down.”

One thing that won’t happen is that the runway is paved, because these early planes weren’t designed to fly on paved runways. “These planes don’t have brakes to a large extent,” Fisher said. “With these machines from the First World War, the pavement is an invitation to disaster.”

Many of these planes don’t even have rear landing gear wheels, just skids, he added.

With few exceptions, control surfaces like rudders and ailerons look a lot like modern airplanes, according to Fisher. Notable exceptions include the 1909 Blriot Type 11 and a replica 1912 Taube Type 12. They use a pilot-controlled wing-warping system to bank the plane and climb or descend, he added. While this system works, pilots don’t take these planes very high, only getting them 50 to 60 feet off the ground and landing them quickly, Fisher said.

While modern jet airliners like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 can cruise at just over 800 km/h, the fastest plane in the airfield’s collection, a Great Lakes replica of 1931, peaks between 200 and 210 km/h.

“None of those things were speed demons,” he said, adding that this was partly due to the four-wing biplane design, which gives more lift but also more drag.

According to Fisher, speed requires a lot of horsepower, which during this period came from gasoline piston engines, as opposed to the turbojets and turboprops of modern airliners. He said these engines were often “radial”, with the cylinders arranged in a star pattern. It was a design that was very common until World War II, he said.

Another variant of the radial engine is a rotary engine, which actually spins with the propeller, Fisher said. This helps cool the engine but poses another problem because it creates a gyroscopic effect that makes the plane want to spin in one direction, he said. This can make the plane more difficult to control, but it was used to advantage by some of the best First World War pilots, he added.

Many of these engines do not have a throttle.

“It’s a complete bore or nothing,” Fisher said. “You press a button that cuts the ignition, and you press a button and it turns back on. It’s interesting to fly these planes.

Planes don’t have radios, and as a result, broadcasts are carefully scripted and rehearsed, he said. “We make it look like it’s happening as if it’s happening.”

Fisher said the crew of pilots who put on the air shows come from all walks of life. They range from an airline captain who flies for Endeavor Airlines, a “feeder” for Delta Airlines from Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, to another pilot who learned to fly at the airfield and continues to accumulate hours so far.

“It’s getting harder and harder to train people on these types,” he said. “Most of the time they do their own training.”

He said two young women who started selling tickets at the airfield and went to an Ulster BOCES aviation program at Kingston-Ulster Airport returned in the summer to practice flying the historic aircraft.

About 20 of the planes are flying at any given time, Fisher said. The others are in the process of reconstruction or reconstruction or are awaiting reconstruction. Others are so valuable or have disappeared so far that they can no longer fly, he added.

The rest of the airfield’s collection of 82 aircraft and 30-35 vintage cars is in the museum across Morton Road, which is due to see major upgrades begin within the next two years.

As for the museum’s mission, Fisher said it’s to educate, entertain and share what he calls “the myth and magic of flight.” “We want people to have a good time and go out and learn a lot more about aviation.”

The old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is open daily from May 1 to October 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on air shows and the museum and to book a weekday biplane tour, visit https://oldrhinebeck.org/plan-your-visit/.