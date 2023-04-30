Star Trek Voyagers’ Original Janeway Actor Quit For A Bizarre Reason





Kate Mulgrew wasn’t the first choice to star star trek Voyager’s Kathryn Janeway and the original cast member dropped out for a confusing reason. Whether it’s Patrick Stewart and Picard, Avery Brooks and Sisko, or Anson Mount and Pike, the various Star Trek captains are essentially all perfectly cast. Star Trek Voyager series lead Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway is no exception. She perfectly captured the Star Trek character’s grit, determination, and ruthless streak (not to mention a love of coffee) while still being able to showcase Janeway’s softer side. However, Mulgrew was initially voted out of the role after the audition and was only brought in when the original actor dropped out after two days of filming. This original actor was Geneviève Bujold. She assumed Janeway’s role as the series lead alongside the rest of the Voyager cast and was set to lead the USS Voyager as it attempted to escape the Delta Quadrant. By the end of the series’ second day of filming, Bujold had already had enough. Reports at the time, in 1994, indicated that Bujold was unwilling to commit to the series, with producer Rick Berman saying the actor had found “the rigors of episodic television” to be “too much.” demanding”. Simultaneously, it was reported that Bujold had a strong stance against being granted topical interviews regarding her work, which she would have been forced to do as the lead of one of TV’s top broadcast series. at the time. All of this calls into question how Bujold was cast in the first place, and how a situation arose where the show’s lead star was unaware of both the filming schedule and the publicity requirements for the role. The Star Trek Voyager ship has encountered many bizarre scenarios in the Delta Quadrant, but this situation may be more confusing than any of them. Luckily, that all led to Mulgrew taking the role, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. While Admiral Janeway did not appear in Star Trek Picard season 3, Mulgrew returned to Star Trek in the animated series Prodigy. For more on Star Trek, check out our guide to Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date and Star Trek Legacy Potential Release Date. Or, learn more about the Star Trek timeline and check out our ranking of Star Trek movies.

