Framingham’s Cantina Italiana turns to robots to help serve food
FRAMINGHAM Come in The restaurant of the Italian cellar, and you will see many of the characteristics of a classic Italian family restaurant. Owned and operated by the Mencoboni family since 1947, there are photos of the family matriarch Fanny Mencoboniwhich opened the location as a market before expanding to a spaghetti house distributed throughout the restaurant.
But if you’ve visited the Waverly Street restaurant more recently, you’ve encountered something new at La Cantina: robots. And it’s not just computers customers can use to place orders; these machines can show diners to their tables, deliver food and drinks, and even play pleasant Italian music while serving.
The fleet of cat-headed robots, five in all, are the latest additions to La Cantina’s staff. Owner Lee Mencoboni said he initially saw the robots on video and knew right away he wanted them for his restaurant. So he flew to San Francisco with his son, Micah, to visit the company that makes them, Pudu Robotics.
“Originally, I wanted to have a robot that could talk to customers and even recognize them if they return to the restaurant,” said Lee Mencoboni. “I was going to use them in the lobby as a kind of curiosity.” When we were there, we saw these other robots that were more in line with what we could really use.”
The robots, which have animated facial expressions, are posted at the front of the restaurant and show diners to their seats. They are programmed to understand the layout of the restaurant and they can identify the next available table. The robots are also armed with sensors that can identify if something or someone is unexpectedly in their path. This prevents accidents.
“There were a few minor crashes, but only because we didn’t change the map of two of the robots,” Micah Mencoboni said. “It was user error and part of the learning experience.”
A new dimension in catering
Lee Mencoboni said the secret to being in business this long is to always be on the cutting edge and see what you can do to attract new customers. By adding the robots, La Cantina takes a new step in attracting a new generation of diners.
“A lot of places are the same as they were 40 years ago, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s never how we operate, we always wanted to see what was going on,” said Lee Mencoboni. “You have to do things to keep people interested. I’m not on Route 9, I’m a destination.”
The robots proved to be an instant hit, especially with children and young adults.
“Out of 10 customers, you might find one that doesn’t like robots, but most people have cameras they take videos and they love it,” Micah Mencoboni said. “Kids love them and people come here because they want to see the robots. It’s like an event, and it’s fun.”
Staffing shortages have affected all facets of the service industry and are particularly noticeable in restaurants. The robots, which are always on time and never call for sickness, fill an important gap in facilitating the work of staff members by playing an important role in the service structure that La Cantina has put in place.
“It can save the servers because instead of having them go to the bar for a drink, the robot can bring the drinks to the customers and the server can go and serve other customers,” Micah Mencoboni said. “It’s better hospitality. If you have four tables and you spend time at the bar getting drinks, you can’t serve other customers. That way when drinks are made at the bar, you’re to another table to help people. It’s all very efficient.”
Veteran waitress Alicia Vainza said she’s not worried about a robot taking her job.
“I love them, they are very useful,” she said.
Lee Mencoboni said the robots help solve staffing shortages, and while they can’t do everything a human server can do, they’re helpful in getting the restaurant to serve more customers.
“Robots don’t replace anyone, because there is no one to replace,” said Lee Mencoboni. “In less than a week, we realized very quickly how much easier everything was.”
“It’s gotten to the point where if the robot isn’t available because it’s doing something else, we’re disappointed because now we have to do it the old-fashioned way,” Micah Mencoboni said. “That’s when you realize how much it helps you.”
