Learn more about Grammy-winning Best New Artist Samara Joy before she visits Columbia





Great jazz artists play in the moment while keeping their eyes a few bars ahead. The jazz series “We Always Swing” plays the same way. Columbia’s concert institution has pulled off something of a preemptive coup by booking rising star singer Samara Joy for its 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old star is now firmly in the firmament, winning the Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album in February. Joy’s two sets in the cozy enclosure of Murry’s a week from Sunday represent a rare opportunity for bragging now and bragging later for jazz fans. Before she hits town, here are five things to know about Samara Joy. 1. Joy knows how to deliver a killer opening line The opening vocal lines of last year’s “Linger Awhile” album let you know exactly who you’re dealing with. Joy opens “Can’t Get Out of This Mood” playing over the track’s stuttering drums and shimmering piano. “I can’t get out of this mood / I can’t get over this feeling / I just can’t get out of this mood / Last night your lips were too alluring,” she sings, loving and screaming. drink. The hollowness of the end of her first sentence, the way she mixes dizzying sensations with a knowing gaze ahead, and the pure, full resonance of her voice combine to alert listeners: she is a fully trained artist. 2. Joy belongs to a musical family that played with Andra Crouch Joy’s family has deep roots in gospel music. His grandparents sang with The Savettes of Philadelphia, according to his website; and her father, Antonio McLendon, worked as a singer, songwriter and producer with gospel legend Andra Crouch. “Sometimes I catch myself singing, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that was a daddy moment'” she says in her bio. 3. She’s in good company as Best New Artist Although the Best New Artist Grammy has been discussed as a mixed blessing, not always the guarantee of a career, it might seem like the award has gone to terrific female singers with jazz chops lately. Joy joins the likes of Norah Jones (2003), Amy Winehouse (2008) and Esperanza Spalding (2011), which is pretty company to keep. 4. Joy offers a refreshing version of Monk Late in “Linger Awhile,” Joy delves into Thelonious Monk’s iconic catalog, performing “‘Round Midnight.” His grip is classic and fresh at the same time. Dropping the song’s original lyrics, she “sings ones written by Jon Hendricks, which she had only heard in a vintage TV performance by Carmen McRae,” her website notes. “These lyrics weren’t recorded at this point, even though it’s a song a lot of people know, it’s a different version,” Joy said on her site. The recording is beautiful and floaty, a perfect compromise between musical statements of confidence and nostalgia. 5. A clip of Joy responding to her Grammy nods went viral Before winning the gold medal, Joy got off a subway train to greet loved ones who applauded her Grammy nominations. A clip of the moment following a wondrous arc, she first shakes her head in disbelief, then jumps up and down before launching into a victory lap and maintaining dancing feet has been viewed over 4 million times on Tik Tok, according to NRP. The 60 second video is, like everything it does, pure joy. Joy will play two sets, at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Murry’s on May 7. Tickets cost between $20 and $47. Visit https://www.wealwaysswing.org/season/2022-2023/ for more details. Aarik Danielsen is the Features and Culture Editor for Tribune. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

