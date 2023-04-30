John Mulaney explains why he quit hosting The Daily Show



John Mulaney has revealed he was extremely flattered to have received a request to host The Daily Show, although he eventually got through as it was not the right thing at the time. The comedian, who recently released his stand-up special John Mulaney: Baby J on Netflix, says Basic! podcast hosts Jen Chaney and former Viacom Music and Entertainment Group president Doug Herzog that the request came shortly after SNL’s 40th anniversary special aired in February 2015. Jon Stewart, who hosted The Daily Show for 16 years, announced his departure at the time of the specials airdate and eventually left the program in August. I think we were floating your interest in it, and you were very lukewarm, if I remember correctly, Herzog said. No, no, no, I wasn’t lukewarm,” replied Mulaney, who added that Fox had just canceled its sitcom Mulaney after one season. I was extremely flattered that you asked me about this. I felt these would be big shoes to fill. I think I was also afraid to put myself forward at that time after the Fox race. And I felt that all eyes would be on whoever was following Mr. Stewart. Mulaney then shared that he wanted to do the show years later. However, Comedy Central President Kent Alterman called the decision a go at this time. It wasn’t the right thing at the time, but I remember telling Kent, I wish it was five years from now. And he went, Yeah, but it’s not, Mulaney said. I mean, I just remember Kent had a great I hear you tone. I’m here to hear everything you have to say, but it’s now, and I’ve been asking you about it, and we hypothetically can’t talk that long at this dinner, John. “,”type”:”video”,”meta”:{“author”:”Comedy Central”,”author_url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsN5ZwHx2kILm84-jPDeXw”,”cache_age”: 86400,”description”:”Check out John Mulaney’s greatest stand-up moments and TV show appearances from the Comedy Central Archive.



Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf



#ComedyCentral #JohnMulaney



Subscribe to Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsN5ZwHx2kILm84-jPDeXw?sub_confirmation= 1



Watch more Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/comedycentral



Follow Comedy Central:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral

Facebook: https://www.facebook .com/ComedyCentral

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral”,”options”:{“_cc_load_policy”:{“label”:”Captions”,”value”:false},”_end” :{“label”:”End on”,”placeholder”:”ex. : 11, 1m10s”,”value”:””},”_start”:{“label”:”Start at”,”placeholder”:”ex. : 11 , 1m10s”,”value”:””},”click_to_play”:{“label”:”Keep loading and playing until you click”,”value”:false}},”provider_name” :”YouTube”,”thumbnail_height”: 720,”thumbnail_url”:”https://i.ytimg.com/vi/U8AXUS5wUds/maxresdefault.jpg”,”thumbnail_width”:1280,”title”:”Best of John Mulaney on Comedy Central”,”type”:”video”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8AXUS5wUds”,”version”:”1.0″},”flags”:[],”enhances”:{},”fullBleed”:false,”options”:{“theme”:”news”,”device”:”desktop”,”editionInfo”:{“id”:”us”,”name “:”US”,”link”:”https://www.huffpost.com”,”locale”:”en_US”},”slideshowAd”:{“scriptTags”:[],”otherHtml”:””},”slideshowEndCard”:{“scriptTags”:[],”otherHtml”:””},”isMapi”:false,”isAmp”:false,”isVideoEntry”:false,”isMt”:false,”entryId”:”644cb3b1e4b0d840388ed544″,”entryPermalink”:”https:// www.huffpost.com/entry/john-mulvaney-daily-show-host_n_644cb3b1e4b0d840388ed544″,”entryTagsList”:”the-daily-show,jon-stewart,john-mulaney”,”sectionSlug”:”entertainment”,”deptSlug” :”entertainment”,”sectionRedirectUrl”:”https://www.huffpost.com/entertainment”,”subcategories”:”us-news”,”isWide”:false,”headerOverride”:null,”noVideoAds”:false ,”disableFloat”:false,”isNative”:false,”commercialVideo”:{“provider”:”custom”,”site_and_category”:”us.entertainment”,”package”:null},”isHighline”:false,” vidibleConfigValues”:{“cid”:”60afc111dcf87c2cd2f5d8bf”,”overrides”:{“front_page_top_videos”:{“desktop”:”60b64354b171b7444beaff4d”,”mobileweb”:”60b64354b171b7444beaff4d”},”top_media”:{“desktop”:”60b 8e6bdc5449357a7ada147 “,”mobile”:”60b8e701c5449357a7ada2ee”,”iphone”:”60b8e643cdd90620331bb1f6″,”ipad”:”60b8e643cdd90620331bb1f6″,”androidphone”:”60b8e699c5449357a7ada0 4c”,”android tablet”:”60b8e69 9c5449357a7ada04c”},”anthology”: {“desktop”:”60b8e616cdd90620331bb0ba”,”mobile”:”60b8e671c5449357a7ad9f66″,”iphone”:”60b8e643cdd90620331bb1f6″,”ipad”:”60b8e643cdd90620331bb1f6″,”androidphone”:”60b8e699c54 49357a7ada04c”,”android tablet”:”60b8e699c5449357a7ada04c” },”content”:{“desktop”:”60b8e616cdd90620331bb0ba”,”mobile”:”60b8e671c5449357a7ad9f66″,”iphone”:”60b8e643cdd90620331bb1f6″,”ipad”:”60b8e643cdd90620331bb1f6″,”androidphone”:”60b8e 6 99c5449357a7ada04c”,”tablet Android”:”60b8e699c5449357a7ada04c”} },”playerUpdates”:{“5668ae6ee4b0b5e26955d6a6″:”60d2472d9340d7032ad7e443″,”56aa41bae4b091744c0440d8″:”60e869dc7c5f3b1 7b6741b81″,”5841b2b5cc52c7 16ec6e5a7f”:”60b8e355cdd90620331ba185″,”58b5e2b8d85a10302feee895″:”60b64316b171b7444beafdb2″,”58b74698f78ced3141781 9ae” :”60b8e5bec5449357a7ad9b 52″,”58b74ccecebcea57e2c3a3d1″ :”60b8e5eac5449357a7ad9ca5″,”58cff690d85a100b9992bc39″:”60b8e616cdd90620331bb0ba”,”58cffb3f b6d9b972a49a3c9d”:”60b8e643cdd90620331bb1f6″,”58c ffdd74d96935d7d6ec180″:”60b8e671c5449357a7ad9f66″,”58d03a84f78ced6518eb2fa7″:”60b643c82e76be4 1f112735c”,”592edf20e0fa177b0c26f7fd” :”60b8e699c 5449357a7ada04c”,”5b35266b158f855373e28256″:” » 5c47791afa1b317df8ae0c4f”:”60b8e6bdc5449357a7ada147″,”5c477987a6b48b35f164773 d”:”60b8e701c5449357a7ada2ee”,”5c4779ee943c3c2a64f28371″:”60b 8e747cdd90620331bb861″,”5c477a26fcd67b26879bc7c2″:”60b8e788c5449357a7ada67b” ,”5d 8921a78c3ae845f366c9b6″:”60ae7be5f3a7c13a30417ff9 “,”58b98b00ba82aa39a6534321″:”60d0de7c9340d7032ad1146c”,”58b9d14cb6d9b96c9ec32af3″:”6 0d0dec19340d7032ad115a0″,”58cff8eccebcea42931e0436″:”60d0e0 05b627221e9d819d44″,”592edf5de0fa177b0c26f95b”:”60d0e38fb627221e9d81adcf”,”58cff72fd”,”58cff72fd 85a100b9992c112″:”60d0e447b627221e9d81b0da”,” 56b4d34fe4b022697697c400 “:”60d2472d9340d7032ad7e443″,”60b8e4c0c5449357a7ad957d”:”60e869dc7c5f3b17b6741b81″}},”connatixConfigValues”:{“defaultPlayer”:”ff7fddd” c-5441-4253-abc4-f12a33fad5 8b”,”clickToPlayPlayer”:”d014396e-b366-4c17- aeac -3ce906fa3fd0″,”videoPagePlayer”:”f010447b-d244-4111-a314-7b4542ae4145″,”verticalPlayer”:”e58cb05a-0bc8-4210-9108-fea82726c065″},”customAmpComponents”:[],”ampAssetsUrl”:”https://amp.assets.huffpost.com”,”videoTraits”:null,”positionInUnitCounts”:{“buzz_head”:{“count”:0},”buzz_body”:{“count” :0},”buzz_bottom”:{“count”:0}},”positionInSubUnitCounts”:{“article_body”:{“count”:6},”blog_summary”:{“count”:0},”before_you_go_slideshow”: {“count”:0}},”connatixCountsHelper”:{“count”:1},”buzzfeedTracking”:{“context_page_id”:”644cb3b1e4b0d840388ed544″,”context_page_type”:”buzz”,”destination”:”huffpost”, “mode”:”desktop”,”page_edition”:”fr-fr”},”tags”:[{“name”:” the daily show”,”slug”:”the-daily-show”,”links”:{“relativeLink”:”topic/the-daily-show”,”permalink”:”https://www.huffpost.com/topic/the-daily-show”,”mobileWebLink”:”https://www.huffpost.com/topic/the-daily-show”},”department”:{“name”:”Entertainment”,”slug”:”entertainment”},”section”:{“title”:”Comedy”,”slug”:”comedy”},”topic”:{“title”:”The Daily Show”,”slug”:”the-daily-show”,”overridesSectionLabel”:false},”url”:”https://www.huffpost.com/entertainment/topic/the-daily-show”},{“name”:”Jon Stewart”,”slug”:”jon-stewart”,”links”:{“relativeLink”:”topic/jon-stewart”,”permalink”:”https://www.huffpost.com/topic/jon-stewart”,”mobileWebLink”:”https://www.huffpost.com/topic/jon-stewart”},”department”:{“name”:”Entertainment”,”slug”:”entertainment”},”section”:{“title”:”Comedy”,”slug”:”comedy”},”topic”:{“title”:”Jon Stewart”,”slug”:”jon-stewart”,”overridesSectionLabel”:false},”url”:”https://www.huffpost.com/entertainment/topic/jon-stewart”},{“name”:”John Mulaney”,”slug”:”john-mulaney”,”links”:{“relativeLink”:”topic/john-mulaney”,”permalink”:”https://www.huffpost.com/topic/john-mulaney”,”mobileWebLink”:”https://www.huffpost.com/topic/john-mulaney”},”url”:”https://www.huffpost.com/topic/john-mulaney”}],”isLiveblogLive”:null,”cetUnit”:”buzz_body”,”bodyAds”:[“ \r

\r

”,” \r

\r

”,” \r

\r

”],”adCount”:0},”isCollectionEmbed”:false,”isLiveblogEmbed”:false}”> Trevor Noah ended up replacing Stewart before leaving The Daily Show in December. The show has had a rotation of guest hosts in episodes since Noah’s departure, a concept Chaney asked Mulaney about on the podcast. Oh, uh, I don’t know, Mulaney replied asking if he would like to be a guest host. You should be mad they ain’t [asking]John, damn it, added Herzog, who suggested he contact Comedy Central about Mulaney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/john-mulvaney-daily-show-host_n_644cb3b1e4b0d840388ed544 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos