Connect with us

Entertainment

Paramount Express Press | CBS Media Ventures | entertainment tonight

Paramount Express Press | CBS Media Ventures | entertainment tonight

 


ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

Season 42, Year: 2022-2023

SHOW DESCRIPTION

The biggest authority on the latest entertainment news since its debut, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is the world’s #1 syndicated entertainment news magazine. The show entered its 42n/a season on September 12, 2022. HEY won seven Daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Entertainment News Series”, most recently winning the category three years in a row in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Since its creation, HEY aired over 10,000 shows daily – a milestone in television recognized with an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for “Longest-Lasting Entertainment News Television Show”. Widely considered a staple of American culture and the “most watched entertainment magazine in the world”, HEY is a diffusion phenomenon. Additionally, Canada has its own version of the show.

HEY has an extensive reach on many digital platforms. ETonline.com is a top 10 entertainment news property, with 20 million monthly unique visitors, while HEYThe social audience of reaches over 70 million US users every month. HEY also produces a daily digital show, The downloadwhich focuses on pop culture and runs the OTT service Mixible.

Over the years, HEY has earned a reputation for covering the entertainment industry with a steady stream of celebrity, movie, TV, music, fashion, award show and special event news in a forward-thinking, groundbreaking format . By virtually creating this genre, HEY paved the way for media around the world to cover entertainment news. As the undisputed industry leader, HEY regularly enjoys the status of being the first to receive celebrity news and has developed a reputation as a ‘safe place’ for stars to tell their stories and set the record straight on their lives.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is a cross-platform entertainment news brand, with a multi-screen portfolio that includes the number 1 entertainment news magazine on TV with nearly 4 million daily viewers and an online entertainment news network of leading, delivering over 190 million video views per month. ETonline.com has an average of 20 million monthly unique visitors in the United States by comScore, while HEYIt is the social audience reaches over 70 million US users per month.

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Rachel Smith, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo and Will Marfuggi as correspondents. Erin Johnson is executive producing with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi serving as co-executive producers.

# # #

FOLLOW THE SHOW:

ETonline: http://www.etonline.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtXPiqI2cLorKaPrfpKc4g

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EntertainmentTonight

Instagram: @entertainmenttonight

Twitter: @etnow

TIC Tac: @entertainmenttonight

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT – Season 42