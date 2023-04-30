Paramount Express Press | CBS Media Ventures | entertainment tonight





ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT Season 42, Year: 2022-2023 SHOW DESCRIPTION The biggest authority on the latest entertainment news since its debut, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is the world’s #1 syndicated entertainment news magazine. The show entered its 42n/a season on September 12, 2022. HEY won seven Daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Entertainment News Series”, most recently winning the category three years in a row in 2022, 2021 and 2020. Since its creation, HEY aired over 10,000 shows daily – a milestone in television recognized with an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for “Longest-Lasting Entertainment News Television Show”. Widely considered a staple of American culture and the “most watched entertainment magazine in the world”, HEY is a diffusion phenomenon. Additionally, Canada has its own version of the show. HEY has an extensive reach on many digital platforms. ETonline.com is a top 10 entertainment news property, with 20 million monthly unique visitors, while HEYThe social audience of reaches over 70 million US users every month. HEY also produces a daily digital show, The downloadwhich focuses on pop culture and runs the OTT service Mixible. Over the years, HEY has earned a reputation for covering the entertainment industry with a steady stream of celebrity, movie, TV, music, fashion, award show and special event news in a forward-thinking, groundbreaking format . By virtually creating this genre, HEY paved the way for media around the world to cover entertainment news. As the undisputed industry leader, HEY regularly enjoys the status of being the first to receive celebrity news and has developed a reputation as a ‘safe place’ for stars to tell their stories and set the record straight on their lives. ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is a cross-platform entertainment news brand, with a multi-screen portfolio that includes the number 1 entertainment news magazine on TV with nearly 4 million daily viewers and an online entertainment news network of leading, delivering over 190 million video views per month. ETonline.com has an average of 20 million monthly unique visitors in the United States by comScore, while HEYIt is the social audience reaches over 70 million US users per month. Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Rachel Smith, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo and Will Marfuggi as correspondents. Erin Johnson is executive producing with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi serving as co-executive producers. # # # FOLLOW THE SHOW: ETonline: http://www.etonline.com/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtXPiqI2cLorKaPrfpKc4g Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EntertainmentTonight Instagram: @entertainmenttonight Twitter: @etnow TIC Tac: @entertainmenttonight ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT – Season 42

Download







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-media-ventures/shows/entertainment-tonight/about/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos