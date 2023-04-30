This Dividing Swimwear Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood And Its Proof Highlighter Fashion Is Here To Stay





Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below. Jessica Simpson, Salma Hayek and Hailey Bieber are all fans. salma hayek, hailey bieber, kourtney kardashian / InStyle salma hayek, hailey bieber, kourtney kardashian / InStyle ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Wa6tGlG1DzEF9dzazHePng–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/cb66cd9e73b11bb5a81e2d3 883437c15″ class=”caas -img”/> Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian / InStyle Highlighter fashion keeps coming and TBH, it’s the blinding trend I didn’t know I needed in my life for Summer 2023. But sometimes life in (bright) colors is so much more. exciting and fun, and that’s why I’m stepping away from my trusty all-black wardrobe, and slipping into neon colors when it comes to my swimwear, of course. Panting. Anyone who knows me knows that it takes a lot for me to wear, well, color. But I’ve noticed that bright, vibrant, super-bright shades have been trending for a while now on the streets of New York, thanks to Elizabeth Olsen’s lookon the red carpet Anne Hathaway, and now by the beach, perhaps the most popular place where this color has appeared. Celebrities like Salma HayekJessica Simpson, Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian all caused a (brilliant) sensation in their neon bikinis. While there will always be a place for classic swimwear, I’m talking about timeless one-pieces and easy-going two-pieces in trusty colors like black, green, or navy that will never go out of style. , or go home, as they say, and in more than one way. Neon shades aren’t for everyone, and that’s fine. But if you’re ready to step out of your color comfort zone, the easiest way to start incorporating this super-shiny hue into your wardrobe is with your swimwear. After all, it’s the fashion category that tends to see the most original options, like sexy silk bikinis that rip in all the right places or wild animal footprintsmaking the inclusion of one- and two-piece neon a no-brainer. While neon can encompass many shades from hot pink to lemony orange, we saw one favorite among the stars: highlighter green. The in-your-face hue is obviously fun, it’s bold, and it says you’re here to have a good time. Moreover, it also symbolizes an energetic and dynamic departure; it is also a color that has the power to boost your aura and mood. To like! The story continues Aside from all the unspoken powers of the eye-catching hue which is certainly divisive but 100% worth wearing, there’s another benefit: it looks great on all skin tones and accentuates your tan in a way that no other shade can (aka, why shiny-green swimsuits are a must-have shade by the beach). Whether you like it or not, there’s simply no denying that this shade will be everywhere this summer because, well, the future is actually (neon) bright. Shop bright green swimsuits inspired by celebrities who’ve worn the polarizing hue before. Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/k5mI60gV6Z04vFtgOuOFMA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/0dd39c01c9fe2a042ff39c 87103f4d87″ class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $33; amazon.com Nordstrom Nordstrom ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/V1u1EXwd1CSOLGbd0QIHMw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/2f5c5359b6df70b4bee061 aaf1260587″ class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $175; nordstrom.com Net-A-Porter Net-A-Porter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ai2KIPLZJEJHLOx.HdyEow–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/9bf9c2a0644f25e0a0cf837 b5f0fc9ac” class= “caas-img”/> Buy now: $145; amazon.com And net-a-porter.com Athlete Athlete ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xueiQCRWPYVisy_IkPlxwg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/c87f193905b7ceaba20e455ab 01c9cc5″ class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $98; athletica.gap.com Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/BfR9tL9b.WGjhGFVvk0UKQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/f34c51156fcecb4435e59 934d3a9a104″ class= “caas-img”/> Buy now: $30; amazon.com Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9m1drnrkriAH0VTLP6bNDA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/467153afc212ceecc711afca2c1d0 a95″ class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $79; saksfifthavenue.com Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gdKWs3F017TsCOqn1rE_7A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/22abcae45a107deab06668b de0dbc493″ class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $161 (originally $215); neimanmarcus.com Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/y7fq1i2oD_ZDeAj239MJEA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/51714d5bbe53215cd546 240f268d8d90″ class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $34; amazon.com Bikini Frankies Bikini Frankies ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/TfvgCOXxuxUYHRGMZyBTsA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/6c718246850b66dde566e999 34f69e59″ class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $98 (originally $195); frankiesbikinis.com Gap Gap ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qvcEQfP19Vny8m2uJRdvrA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/e5e4351a5eff799ef463a93 59d8cbe9b” class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $80; gap.com Leaving on Friday Leaving on Friday ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/RLCYIY2RLbNy7X8MeDRisQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/ff78cebe826fc4bf3169c53c75 436cd8″ class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $85; leftonfriday.com Leaving on Friday Leaving on Friday ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/A6Y9WMVhf1mnWvagzlQs5w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/8d2bd74106016f4591d2 69a3d652fb2d” class=”caas -img”/> Buy now: $85; leftonfriday.com For more information on InStyle, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article at In the style.

