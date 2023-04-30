Dino Morea says he gets ‘terrible offers’ from Bollywood

Dino Morea says he wants to find more work in Bollywood but the projects that come his way have not been exciting. The actor is seen as a villain in the Telugu film Agent. His latest Hindi project was the Disney+ Hotstar series The Empire. (Read also : Dino Morea: Glad people are finally seeing me in a new light) Dino Morea is seen in the Telugu film Agent.

In a new interview, Dino says he deliberately didn’t choose anything offered to him in Bollywood because he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans.

“To be honest, I was dying to do something here. I got terrible offers. The work that came to me really wasn’t great, if I had done the same, my fans “It’s a conscious decision to try to choose decent roles that would give my career a head start, rather than five steps behind,” he told DNA in a interview.

Dino plays the antagonist The God in Agent. Filming for the film took place in various locations such as Budapest, Hyderabad and Oman. It was not easy for the team to shoot in Oman due to the extremely hot weather.

Sharing his experience filming in different locations, Dino said, “Shooting in Oman was an extremely difficult experience, it was hot and my look for the action we were filming was 4 layers of clothes and then I was acting under the bright sunshine, I was literally baked. However, the show has to go on and we did. It’s always exciting to get out of my comfort zone, and I’m thrilled to be making my Telugu debut with such an intense character and bold.

Agent is a spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy. The film also stars superstar Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni.

Dino was also seen in Tandav and Hostages. He made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999 and has also been in Southern cinema including Kandukondain Kandukondain, Julie and Solo.

