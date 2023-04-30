Actor Eric Stonestreet praises Chiefs fans while announcing KC’s fourth-round draft pick





Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet has been a Chiefs fan since growing up in Kansas City, Kansas. As the 2023 NFL Draft is held in Kansas City, Stonestreet has soaked up the experience. He was on the Wednesday taping of the New Heights podcast, took the stage at Union Station at the start of the draft on Thursday and was part of ABC’s draft coverage on Friday. Stonestreet also took on the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, CBS Sports analyst Charles Davis and others outside for the barbecue in Kansas City, Kansas. They stopped at Slap BBQ. On Saturday, Stonestreet was back at Union Station to announce the Chiefs’ fourth-round pick: Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech defensive back. I am so proud of our hometown, Stonestreet said. You came out and showed the National Football League how great and welcoming Kansas City is. So thank you, Kansas City! We love all NFL fans! We love everyone! We love FOOTBALL! All right, the Minnesota Vikings traded the 119th pick to the Kansas City Chiefs. And that being said, with the 119th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, current Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs select defensive back Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech. Welcome to the Kingdom of Chiefs, Chamarri! It was a cleanup for Chiefs fans who heard, Jason McCourty to make fun of Patrick Mahomes and KC are having a Friday night barbecue at Union Station.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/actor-eric-stonestreet-praises-chiefs-172826616.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos