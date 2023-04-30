Known for Laughs, DC’s Dinner Highlights the Risks of Journalism





WASHINGTON (AP) The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, known for its amusing if fierce jabs at Washington, took on a more solemn tone this year as what many see as the brazen assault on the freedom of the press around the world painfully manifested. Upon arriving at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met privately with the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been jailed in Russia since March. He was accused of espionage, despite strong denials from his employer and the US government. Some guests wore buttons with Free Evan printed on them. Also among the 2,600 people attending the gala is Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, who has not been heard from since his disappearance at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012. US officials say they are operating assuming he’s alive and working to try and get him home. They are among hundreds of journalists around the world who are being wrongfully detained for simply doing journalism that is not a crime, said Tamara Keith, White House correspondent for NPR and president of the association. . The Bidens also stalked Brittney Griner, the WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist who was held in Russia for nearly 10 months last year before her release in a prisoner swap. Griner is present with his wife, Cherelle, as CBS News guests. The black-tie dinner draws a wide array of celebrities and media moguls to Washington, with parties held across the capital. Among those in attendance are actor Liev Schreiber, singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, the model and TV personality. Actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger opened the dinner with a pre-recorded video on the importance of a free and independent press. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sit on the stage with comedian Roy Wood Jr., correspondent for The Daily Show, as the featured performer. Wood gave some insight into the direction of his jokes, predicting that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wasn’t likely to end his culture clashes or end his feud with Disney just because of some teasing. The comedian told CNN not to expect DeSantis to say, “‘You know what, man, you’re right. Go ahead and put black history back in their books. … He’s fighting Mickey Mouse. You can’t change that person’s mind with a joke. The venue is familiar to Biden, who has attended several as Barack Obama’s vice president. The Washington event returned last year after being sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Biden was the first president in six years to accept the invite after Donald Trump avoided the event during his tenure. Biden took the opportunity last year to target his many critics, including Republicans and their party leader, Trump. This year, he comes not only as commander-in-chief, but as a presidential candidate.

