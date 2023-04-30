Who is Rob McElhenney Wrexham owner, actor and business partner of Ryan Reynolds





American actor Rob McElhenney is gaining popularity as one half of celebrity ownership duo Wrexham alongside Ryan Reynolds. The two bought the Welsh club in 2020 and brought the team back to the Football League for the first time in 15 years. Their ownership, which is detailed as part of the popular Welcome to Wrexham streaming show, has achieved worldwide acclaim not only for their investment, but also for their integration into the history and fabric of the club. While Reynolds is the best-known individual, McElhenney is also a popular Hollywood actor and himself has a serious following, especially in his hometown of Philadelphia. The Sporting News brings you all the details on McElhenney’s origin, his acting career and his journey to buying Wrexham. MORE: Wrexham’s record National League points total: Ryan Reynolds’ club make history Who is Rob McElhenney? Born in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney is a Hollywood actor best known for his role as Ronald “Mac” McDonald on the FX show. Philadelphia is always sunny. A graduate of Temple University, McElhenney is Philadelphia through and through. His wife, Kaitlin Olson, is also a leading actress of The weather is always goodand the two married in 2008. McElhenney currently co-stars in an AppleTV+ show titled mythical questa show he created alongside The weather is always good co-starring Charlie Day. Rob McElhenney Moves, TV Series While he became well known for his ownership of Wrexham, Rob McElhenney is best known for his acting career, where he starred in Philadelphia is always sunnyamong other projects. movies and movies Year Title Role 1997 What Belongs to the Devil Kevin 1998 A civil action Teenager 2000 wonder boys Student 2001 Thirteen conversations about one thing Chris Hammond 2001 campfire stories Ricky 2002 Long story short Thirty 2003 Last days Elder Harmon 2004 The toll simon stanon TV shows Year Title Role Episodes 1997 Law and order Joey Timon 1 2004 EAST Andy Fesh 1 2005–present Philadelphia is always sunny Ronald “Mac” McDonald 162 2007, 2010 Lost Aldo 2 2014-17 The Mindy Project Louis “Lou” Tookers 4 2017 Fargo Officer Oscar Hunt 1 2019 Game Of Thrones soldier born of iron 1 2020-Present mythical quest Ian Grimm 30 2022-Present Welcome to Wrexham Self 16 Was Rob McElhenney in a movie with Ryan Reynolds? Apart from the streaming show Welcome to Wrexham about their co-ownership of the Welsh club, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have not appeared in any movies or TV shows together. The two started their relationship haphazardly, as Reynolds messaged McElhenney about an elaborate dance he performs in season 13 of Philadelphia is always sunny. However, the two never met in person until Wrexham’s offer to buy. During an interview with Celebrity BuzzFeedReynolds was asked if he would like to appear on Philadelphia is always sunny to which he replies “Hell yes.” He then jokes that he could play a romantic interest for McElhenney’s character “Mac” who has been gay for several seasons. Rob McElhenney convinced Ryan Reynolds to buy Wrexham Ryan Reynolds has been quite public about the idea of ​​buying a football club being actually Rob McElhenney’s idea. According to British comedian Humphrey Kerr, writer for mythical questMcElhenney has been slowly taking interest in football for years. “I claim that (Rob’s) interest in football stems from years of teasing me for watching football during our lunch breaks at work,” Kerr told the BBC. “Until finally, by pure osmosis, I interested him in the game to the point that he decided to buy a football team.” “One day Rob sent me an email outlining his plan to buy a lower league club and turn it into something more like a global force,” Reynolds told The Athletic. “I just saw the path he made, the phosphorescence in the water so to speak, and I was in it. I just thought it was so unexpected and so interesting and I love building businesses and it is a business.”

