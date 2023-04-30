Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert: Who’s Playing?





Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration in Los Angeles is for the gig history books. “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90,” the already potent two-night event at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 (Nelson’s actual birthday) and April 30, grew to epic proportions with last-minute additions. “It’s one of those weekends that people are going to talk about forever,” musician Lyle Lovett told USA TODAY from the red carpet backstage at the Hollywood Bowl before the concert began on Saturday. “I got the word, and I said, just tell me where. I was honored. I flew from Austin on Southwest and everyone was going to the concert. It was a party .” The concert program has been expanded. “It’s getting bigger and bigger every moment,” says the concert’s executive producer, Keith Wortman. “And if anyone deserves that, it’s fellow Willie.” Nelson and his team have been watching this concert date since the music legend’s 85th birthday and finally landed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. “We thought this iconic location would be really cool,” said Wortman, who spoke to USA TODAY on Thursday after watching Nelson rehearse a segment onstage with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. “These two old friends playing music together is what makes Willie the happiest,” Wortman says. “That’s how he celebrates his birthday, with all his friends and family coming to play together.” Who is playing at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert? The list is staggering, with eclectic acts from Snoop Dogg to Shooter Jennings ready to take the stage to honor Nelson, who is in the seventh decade of his iconic music career. “We’ve put together a thoughtful list of all of Willie’s close friends and musical family with whom he has recorded or toured,” Wortman says. “And it happens to be a very long list.” This includes Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers and Ziggy Marley. What other celebrities will pay tribute to Willie Nelson? Due to the Hollywood location, stars such as Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Gabriel Iglesias, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson will serve as presenters. The birthday celebrant will be performing throughout both nights and expecting plenty of duos, trios and multi-artist jams. “And we still have a few surprises up our sleeves that we’ll keep up our sleeves until they happen at the concert,” Wortman said. It’s already the hottest ticket in town (single tickets start at $458 on Stubhub) and the concert promises to be the talk of the town for many Willie Nelson birthdays to come. “It’s really shaping up to be a historic musical event,” says Wortman. “I don’t know if we’re going to roll a cake on stage, but there will be cake somewhere.” Want more Willie? Continue reading: All in the family:Brings in his sons and daughters for the first time on the album ‘Willie Nelson Family’ 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees:George Michael, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson top the list Going nowhere:Willie Nelson says he’s ‘still not dead’

