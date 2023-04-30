Entertainment
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar visits BAPS Hindu Temple, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrived at the BAPS Hindu Mandir site in Abu Dhabi with Vashu Bhagnani, a famous Indian film producer, and Jiten Doshi, a prominent businessman. Akshay Kumar was welcomed by Swami Brahmaviharidas with a garland of flowers. Eager to understand the history of the mandir, Akshay Kumar and the delegation were led into the Rivers of Harmony exhibit.
The exhibit provides a fascinating insight into the origins of the mandir, which was envisioned through a prayer for harmony and peace by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997. Fast-forward three decades and the mandir, whose opening is scheduled for February 2024, stands as a testimony to the power of this prayer as well as an answer to the universal prayer of millions of people for a more harmonious world.
Afterwards, Akshay Kumar and the delegation joined a gathering of the mandir board and key volunteers. Here Swami Brahmaviharidas shared the almost magical story of the conception and development of the project. In a nod to Akshay Kumar and the film industry professionals present, Swami said, “This project is scripted in heaven and is now scripted here on earth.” The atmosphere was electrifying, and guests were left with a deep sense of admiration and appreciation for the scale of this unprecedented undertaking.
Later, Akshay Kumar and the delegation participated in a puja ceremony to place a brick in the construction of the mandir. Here they joined the more than 40,000 people who have already placed bricks to help build the mandir as part of the “Giving Harmony a Hand” project.
Captivated by the irresistible allure of the mandir, Akshay Kumar and the delegation donned helmets and eagerly ascended the grand staircase of the mandir. At the top, they were greeted by a breathtaking view of the mandir. Although it is currently a construction site, the quiet energy of the mandir soothed everyone present. Swami Brahmaviharidas led the delegation on a tour of the mandir exploring the breathtaking design and architecture made entirely from beautiful pink stones from Rajasthan and Italian marble with no trace of steel. Akshay Kumar was fascinated to see the intricate carvings under each of the seven spires housing different deities. The carvings, which wrap around the base of the mandir, depict the life story of the respective deity and showcase the unprecedented craftsmanship and devotion in the construction of the mandir.
The delegation also visited the place where 14 internationally valuable tales of ancient civilizations will be engraved – a unique feature not found in any other mandir in the world. There, Swami Brahmaviharidas shared a story from the Babemba tribe in Africa: the story reflects the concept of Ubuntu, which translates to “humanity towards others”. In this tribe, if someone commits a crime, the whole tribe stops their work and surrounds the person who committed the crime for two days. Meanwhile, they speak only of the person’s praise, refusing to acknowledge the wrongdoing. This story struck a chord with Akshay Kumar, to whom he said, “It’s very touching.”
At the end of his visit, Kumar made a point of meeting the group of volunteers and contributors, thanking them for their tireless efforts in bringing this beautiful project to life.
A visit originally planned to last 40 minutes, turned into a two-hour journey of discovery and appreciation for Akshay Kumar and his delegation.
Reflecting on his visit, Akshay Kumar said, “You create history… What you create is not just a service to our community, but to humanity. Create a new world where there is peace, love and support from one human to another; there really is nothing more powerful than this… “Love Can Move Mountains” is a true testament to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams!
Akshay Kumar and Brahmavihari Swami both expressed their deep gratitude for the generosity and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, and the continued support of the Prime Minister of India, the Honorable Narendra Modi, in carrying out this spiritual project. oasis of global harmony a reality in the United Arab Emirates.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a testimony to the power of human possibilities, but more importantly, it is a testimony to tolerance, love and peace, and a symbol of hope for a better and more harmonious future. .
