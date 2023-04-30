Google celebrates English actor Alan Rickman with a doodle





NEW DELHI: Google on Sunday dedicated a doodle to English actor Alan Rickman, an entertainment wizard with a career spanning nearly 40 years. The doodle celebrated its 36th birthday performance in 1987, in ‘ Les Liaisons Dangereuses’ a Broadway play that was instrumental in launching his career.

Rickman was born on February 21, 1946 in West London, England. An actor with a magnetic voice and charm, Rickman is known for his magical performances in films like ‘ Harry Potter’ And ‘ Die hard’ .

A natural painter, Rickman became interested in different art forms after being encouraged by his teachers and family. He was particularly drawn to acting. After performing in school plays, he won a scholarship to pursue that interest at Latymer Upper School in London. After high school, Rickman studied graphic design at Chelsea College of Art and Design and the Royal College of Art.

After graduating, he started a design business with close college friends while participating in the amateur Group Court Drama Club. At 26, Rickman quit his business and decided to pursue acting in earnest, earning a place at RADA, one of the most prestigious acting schools in the world.

A few years later, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he appeared in Storm And love lost works . He struck gold in 1985 when he played the role of anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in the play Dangerous Liaisons. After earning a Tony nomination for his performance, he began receiving offers to act in films.

In 1988, Rickman starred as criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the film die hard . The character is now considered one of the most iconic villains in cinematic history. The success of the films led Rickman to play similar antagonistic roles in films like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves . His career trajectory continued throughout the 1990s with roles in Sense and sensitivity (1995) and Rasputin: Dark Servant of Fate (1996), the latter for which he received an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2001, Rickman starred in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone like scene stealer Severus Snape. His daunting, chilling and captivating performance saw him perform in all seven Harry Potter films, becoming an international sensation. During his career, Rickman received numerous acting nominations and awards and even directed three plays and two movies. He is remembered for his iconic on-screen roles, his philanthropy, and his kind and sensitive nature off-screen.

