Schedule, weather and everything you need to know Daily Press





The third and final day of Something in the Water arrives weather permitting. Virginia Beach was expected to host about 50,000 guests for the Pharrells Music Festival, and The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press have your go-to guide for the final day of activities. Rain was no challenge on Saturday, but the gates to the festival opened about half an hour late due to overnight weather issues. They are again scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, with shuttle service from the amphitheater beginning around that date and running continuously until two hours after the music ends. For an overview of the festival throughout the weekend, including parking options and street closures, check out the complete Virginian-Pilots guide here. ___ Festival-goers should prepare for more rain and wind and possible disruption to the festival finale after clear skies on Saturday. About an inch of precipitation is possible throughout the day, with showers and scattered thunderstorms starting early in the morning. The National Weather Service in Wakefield says a 60-70% chance of rain around 1 p.m., when the gates are due to open. There is a slight chance of severe weather, with the worst expected between 1pm and 7pm. Organizers will provide schedule updates through the Something in the Water app and on the festival’s Twitter account. ___ something in the water has two main stages for performances: Solar and Lunar. Here is the schedule: Solar Stage (3rd Street) 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.: KayCyy

2:25 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.: Saucy Santana

3:20 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.: 100 Gecs

4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.: Amin

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.: Grace Jones

7:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Nile Rodgers & Chic

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Clipse

10:30 p.m.: Lil Uzi Vert Lunar Stage (12th Street) 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.: FNF Chop

2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.: Chika

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: d4vd

4:15 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.: Jessie Murph

5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.: Flo Milli

6:20 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.: Blessings

7:35 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.: Feid

8:50 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.: Lil Durk

10 p.m.: Wu-Tang Clan ___ You can watch the festival live on YouTube here. ___ The three-day music festival has teamed up with Hampton Roads-based musicians to create queues for three community scenes. The stages will be just outside the ticketed oceanfront festival grounds and will host several hours of music each day. In Area 75, or the 17th Street Stage, Sunday events run from noon to 7 p.m. and include music from Logstradamus and Social Supply. Here is the daily schedule: Noon: Logstradamus

1 p.m. Wawa Bros.

2:30 p.m. Stepbrothers

4 p.m. DJ Bo

5:30 p.m. At the Love at First Site Stage on 24th Street, the stage will feature more than 40 Next Generation acts over the weekend. Sunday events start at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news Here is the daily schedule: 11 a.m. Exploration of art through activism

2 p.m. Kumbaya DJ set

3:00 p.m. Turning the Tide Community Conversations

3:30 p.m. Vibes Wit Da Tribe

4:30 p.m. Team LAMB with several musical acts The third community stage is the RnB Block Party on 31st Street. Live performances begin at 4 p.m. and will continue throughout the afternoon and evening until 9 p.m. Saturday DJs include Mad Skillz, DJ Lonnie B, Andrew Hypes, DJ Flood and DJ Scandalez. ___ The festival will have a foodie village, and the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association beyond the festival is hosting Something on the Menu, a foodie event that runs this week through the end of the festival. The restaurants will offer an aperitif, a drink, a brunch/lunch, a dinner dish and/or a dessert subject to change daily. ___ Festival organizers have set up an online lost and found directory for missing items such as phones, ID cards or wallets. Festival-goers can register lost items and create an alert if a similar item is returned. This link can be found here. Editor Kelsey Kendall contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.com/entertainment/music/vp-nw-sitw-day-3-guide-20230430-ami3oamyirbpzpgwarmdf2f6ya-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos