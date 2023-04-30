Canadian Actor’s Death From Surgery Looks Like BTS’ Jimin Was An AI Hoax: Report





The actor, identified as Saint Von Colucci, may never have existed in the first place. A few days ago, there were multiple reports that a Canadian actor who underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin died in a hospital in Korea. The news was first reported by British outlet Daily Mail and later picked up by a number of national and international websites. However, it now turns out that the news was a hoax and there has been no confirmation of the death of a Canadian actor in South Korea, Variety reported. In fact, the actor, identified as Saint Von Colucci, may never have existed in the first place. Additionally, his alleged publicist, Eric Blake, is nowhere to be found on social media or the web. The news comes from two press releases sent directly to reporters and the media by a group called The Hype Company PR. Journalists received these releases in their inbox via a bot called Nylas. The releases made several claims that the actor had faced discrimination for his appearance in Korea. However, the hospital mentioned in the release does not exist, and the company’s website was created just weeks before the actor’s alleged death. THE Variety The report further revealed inconsistencies, including that Saint Von is believed to be the son of Brazilian model Adriana Lima and a hedge fund CEO named Geovani Lamas. However, Lamas has little online presence and is in fact not the CEO of IBG Capital that the press release claimed he was. Meanwhile, the evidence analyzed by AlJazeera now shows that Von Colucci’s life story appears to have been fabricated with images of him made using AI software. The actor has no online presence except for an Instagram page under the name @papaxxzy which features blurry, blurry images and no interaction with followers. There is no link to his music and other projects. ”Misinformation and disinformation generated using AI tools is certainly cause for concern as it will make the lives of fact checkers and journalists more difficult”, Felix M Simon, Journalist and PhD student at the Oxford Internet Institute, says AlJazeera. Additionally, South Korean media has not found any police reports regarding a Canadian actor who died from complications from plastic surgery. Meanwhile, Daily Mail Online withdrew its article on Wednesday without any explanation or notice of retraction.

