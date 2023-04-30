Universal Halloween Horror Nights V2.0 Speculation Map Just Released





For all the Halloween Horror Nights fans, you already know that we are well into speculation season when it comes to all things Halloween Horror Nights. GOOD,Horror Night Nightmaresjust released their latest Speculation Maps v2.0 for Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Both cards can be seen below and will give us more to talk about ahead of this year’s event. Image: Nightmares of Horror We already knew that CHUCKY was confirmed for Universal Orlando and Hollywood and it is now assumed that we will also have the following homes at Universal Studios Florida: The exorcist believer

demon slayer

Monsters Paris

bad dog the last of us Image: Nightmares of Horror Additional homes for Universal Studios Hollywood that are not currently speculated for Universal Studios Florida appear to be: Terror Tram Celebrities

vacation in hell Again, these cards are speculation drawn from numerous sources and forums on the internet and nothing other than CHUCKY has been officially confirmed at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 as of yet. We will continue to update you with announcements as they come. as we get closer to the main event. In March, Horror Night Nightmares released their first Speculation Map V1.0 for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is embedded below. This can be compared to the latest version above. We are going back to Cali! Here is Spec Map v1 for Hollywood! #HHN2023 #HHN #HHNForever #HorrorCommunity Remember this is based on CURRENT SPECULATIONS and WILL CHANGE as the season progresses. pic.twitter.com/zEcFdw8lGn Horror Night Nightmares (@HNNightmares) March 2, 2023 As you can see there are no themes for Scare Zones or only possible location markers. But, the houses are currently listed as: Blumhouse Horrors: M3GAN / Insidious

The last of us

Universal Studios Monsters (Paris)

Japanese

Nightingales: Blood Prey

The Exorcist

Clown

chucky – CONFIRMED

Guitar

Terror Tram: Celebrities Chucky is the only house that has been confirmed for 2023 so far and we’ll be bringing you more updates over the coming weeks and months on everything on offer at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal. Orlando Resort. Image: universal What spooky houses, areas and shows would you like to see during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in 2023? Let us know by leaving a comment below or on our Facebook page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themeparktourist.com/news/20230429/33335/universal-halloween-horror-nights-speculation-map-v20-has-just-been-released The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos