Calendar of events: May 39 | Entertainment

PINTS & PUNCHLINES, doors 6 p.m., laughs 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Basecamp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, hosted by Joke Junction Standup Comedy, PG-rated, grab a chair, $10, tickets at eventbrite.com.
GRAND VALLEY BIKE TO WORK/SCHOOL DAY, Wednesday, May 3, pop-up candy stops 7-8 a.m. Fruita Civic Center, 325 E. Aspen St., and 7-9 a.m. Grand Junction City Hall, 250 N. Fifth St., Bike Month Events include story hours, clinics/talks, Bike to Business offers, riding challenges, fundraisers, yoga, film festival, parties and more, healthymesacounty.org/bike-month-2023.
COLORADO MESA MARIACHI UNIVERSITY, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Robinson Theater, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
ERIC KELLY, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., ramblebinebrewing.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA, 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, Aspen Patio at Hotel Maverick, 840 Kennedy Ave., free concert, food and drinks available for purchase, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
IN THE WHALE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., featuring Musuji, Cloak and Dagger Club and Handbrake Hero, $12-$15, tickets at mesatheater.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, May 5, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, Cinco de Mayo Party, 2692 US Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.
RAILWAY ACCIDENT, 9-11:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local acoustic duo, cruisersgj.com.
RICK MANCUSO AND THE FYVE STAR BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
BAND OF LATIN KNIGHTS, 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, Koko’s Tavern 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, Cinco de Mayo party, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
“PAST PRESENCE,” 5 p.m. opening reception Friday, May 5, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square No. 102, Fruita, artwork by Ami Purser, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
“WORKS IN PROGRESS ART SHOW”, Reception 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St. Art-making journey exhibit featuring half-finished pieces, artists working on pieces and more, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
GRAND JUNTION RIDES & VIBES MOUNTAIN BIKE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, Friday, May 5, downtown Grand Junction, vendor booths open 1 p.m., beer garden 3 p.m., kids race 5 p.m., review 5:30 p.m., music on two stages starting 2:30 p.m. , headlining the main stage, the Flobots at 8 p.m., facebook.com/gjridesandvibes, gjridesandvibes.com.
The intrigue in you, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Holding Absence, Thornhill and Banks Arcade, $25 to $30, tickets at mesatheater.com.
David Nail, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country singer-songwriter, $25-$55, warehouse2565.com.
SAGE & AUSTIN, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., acoustic duo, ramblebinebrewing.com.
ON MAY 6, 8 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, rock, hip-hop, and contemporary sounds with Misti Dawn, Relixx, Junior Brian, Zany, and King Orio, food, giveaways, raffle, $7, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076340244725.
TIM + RICHARD BREW FEST, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., facebook.com/TR970.
MIDNIGHT SUN, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 6, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, Reckless Roadhouse First Anniversary Weekend Celebration, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
CAVALCADE MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $10, tickets at 970tix.com.
PAINTING THE CITY: THE FABULOUS 1950s, preview at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., annual benefit auction including wine, appetizers, entertainment, themed cocktails, auction silent auction and a live auction at 7 p.m., $30 individual, $50 couple, proceeds support Art Center programming, gjartcenter.org.
GRAND JUNTION RIDES & VIBES MOUNTAIN BIKE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, Saturday, May 6, downtown Grand Junction, races start at 7:30 a.m., vendor stands and beer garden open at 11 a.m., two stages with music from 1 p.m., awards at 4 p.m., head of poster for The Expendables main stage at 8 p.m., facebook.com/gjridesandvibes, gjridesandvibes.com.
TULIPS AND JULEPS KENTUCKY DERBY PARTY, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., watch the Kentucky Derby live on giant screens while enjoying Southern fare and mint juleps, live music, silent auctions, raffles, dress up for the occasion in derby hats and seersucker suits, Strive perks, $250 tickets, strives psp.ticketspice.com/9th-annual-tulips-and-juleps.
HIGHBALLS & HANDBAGS, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, new and gently used premium brand handbags available for purchase and silent auctions, raffles, highball cocktails and brunch , benefiting St. Mary’s Hospital K9 Safety Program for Caregivers, $40, tickets at https://cbo.io/tickets/highballs/tix.
CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION, 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Las Colonias Park Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., hosted by the Latin Anglo Alliance Foundation with food, entertainment, cultural dancing, KiddyLand, mariachi, arts and crafts, contests, car show, dancing and more free, facebook.com/LatinAngloAllianceFoundation.
PIG & BARBECUE WINE CONTEST, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, Palisade, team competition, live music with Bobby Walker from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Union of None from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., adoptions of Roice-Hurst Humane Society dogs, $20, facebook.com/Red.Fox.Cellars.
NEIGHBORHOOD PARK PARTY, 12-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Eagle Rim Park on Orchard Mesa, hosted by GJ Parks and Rec, bump ‘n’ jump, Stray Grass music, food trucks, corn hole, bocce ball, giant Jenga, Connect 4 and more, free ice cream for the first 100 children, gjpr.org.
MS MARKET, registration opens 8 a.m., walk 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, Canyon View Park, 730 24 Road, 1-mile or 3-mile route options, no registration and participation fees, National Multiple Sclerosis Society to raise MS awareness, mssociety.donordrive.com.
GIRLS ON THE WESTERN COLORADO RUN, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Shelledy Elementary School, 353 N. Mesa St., Fruita, Celebration Village opens 9 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m., open to community, $25 in advance, $35 day of registration, gotrwesterncolorado.org/5k.
MONSTER TRUCK SHOW, pit party open house 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, Kicker Monster Truck Show presented by Cycle City Promotions, tickets $19-$39, tickets at kickermonstertruck.com.
100 YEARS OF HANK WITH HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., featuring performer and musician Jason Petty and his four-piece band bringing the authentic and insightful story of Hank Williams Sr. to life, $35, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
PRISCILLA HALLBERG AND ARTHUR HOULE, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., violin and piano duo, $18 adults, $15 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“RESEARCHERS,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., Avalon Centennial Film Series, $5 adults, $3 children, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY JAM, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., pick up an instrument, 970-314-7004.