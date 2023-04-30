Possibly Epic Bollywood + Rock Show Album Release Party





Ultimately epicThe long-awaited debut album is finally here and they would like you to join them for the Album release party and show. They have a fun and diverse showcase with songs in 5 languages, from 5 countries and 5 genres including hits from Bollywood, classic rock (Heart, Journey, Toto) and pop (Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus)! Eventually, Epic have built a strong reputation as dynamic live performers who exude raw energy and pure joy during their shows, having performed at several high-profile events in the United States, including the Battery Dance. Festival in New York and the Suratis Holi Hai Festival in New Jersey. They are joined on their Release Show album by award-winning guitarist and songwriter Sudeip Ghosh and dynamic percussionist and vocalist Jayanta Banerjee. It promises to be an EPIC PARTY! May 13, 2023, Doors 7:30 p.m., Show 8:30 p.m.

Finally Epic Bollywood + Rock Show

Heaven can wait

169 Ave A, NY 10009 (11th Street and Ave A) Learn more about Eventually Epic and their music Armed with an unconventional combination of acoustic guitars, keytar and killer harmonies, Eventually Epic are an American band best known for their singles Breaking Free, Shoes Khafa and Grey, all of which have been dropped since launching their music career in 2019. and cultural backgrounds, they shine in various genres including classic rock, contemporary pop, Bollywood tunes and Indian folk/fusion. The members of Eventually Epic are engineers by day and musicians by night. They started writing music and performing together after arriving from India to pursue their doctorate at Stanford University, where they connected through their shared love of Bollywood, cricket and rock n roll. . They officially formed the band after moving to New York and called it Eventually Epic. Although the name is a little ironic, they are dreamers who seriously believe that music has the power to inspire, unite, evoke and heal. Their debut album features eight original songs with catchy melodies and memorable lyrics that cover a wide range of styles including pop, rock and even a Hindi song that's a throwback to the Bollywood era of the 90s. love songs with a fun twist, the album includes universal themes and others that are particularly meaningful in these times, such as following your dreams, empathy, longing and addiction.

