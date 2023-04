TheLastMovieStars director Ethan Hawke talks about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward – Deadline

In Hollywood history, no Oscar-winning couple has garnered greater admiration than Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The actors who were married for 50 years before Newman’s death in 2008 are the subject of CNN Films/HBO Max’s six-part documentary series. The latest movie starsdirected by Ethan Hawke, himself a four-time Oscar nominee. “I’ve dedicated my life to this profession, and they’re kind of the culmination of what can be achieved,” Hawke said during his appearance with his camera crew at Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary+ event. Unscripted. “A lot of great artist stories – a lot of them end tragically. So it was really fun to study two people who went on to develop themselves, and they got better at their craft and became better citizens and better parents. The Woodward-Newman romance wasn’t easy. When they first met and fell in love, Newman was still married to his first wife, with whom he had three children. “That’s part of what’s so interesting about the two of them,” noted producer Adam Gibbs. “It’s not necessarily a fairy tale love story, but it’s still a truly beautiful, long marriage despite the obstacles along the way.” RELATED: Contenders Docs + Full Unscripted Deadline Coverage Early in their relationship, Woodward was the biggest star and she won the Oscar in 1958 for her lead performance in The Three Faces of Eve. He was first nominated in 1959 for Cat on a hot tin roof but only won a competitive Oscar in 1987 with The color of money. She retired from acting for many years to raise her three children with Newman and his three stepchildren. “She was a magical mother,” producer Emily Wachtel said. “She knitted sweaters for everyone. She treated everyone the same. And if you were in his presence, you felt like the only person in the room. In the series, Newman describes his upbringing as emotionally restricted and was expected to go into his father’s sporting goods business. But after serving in World War II, he left for New York to study at the Actors Studio alongside Marlon Brando, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and other future stars. He felt he lacked the spark of eccentricity that some of his classmates possessed, but made up for it with what he called “Newman’s luck”. RELATED: Peter Bart: New Memoir and Documentary Reveal How Paul Newman Resisted the Cult of Personality, Even as He Dissected It on Screen Today, the Newman-Woodward legacy extends far beyond Hollywood into philanthropy. Newman’s Own, the thriving food and beverage company, donates 100% of its profits to charity. “He got teased for being on spaghetti sauce and dressing,” Hawke said. “So many people are so obsessed with preserving how they present themselves, what their brand is. He betrayed his whole brand, but he did it in the service of others. Check back Monday for the panel video.

