Maren Morris, Arcade Fire, Third Eye Blind among acts bringing energy to day one of Something in the Waters Daily Press

Arcade Fire killed it.

After rain and wind delayed the start of the Something in the Water festival, Arcade Fire thrilled the crowd of thousands on the waterfront with its two drum sets, several guitars, a violin and even a small tambourine.

Arcades married lead singing duo, Régine Chassagne and Win Butler, took the stage as the sun went down. Opening with Sprawl II, Chassagne leaped onto the podium that stretched into the crowd, twirling her bright red cape like she was a ribbon dancer, singing like there was nowhere in the world.

The crowd shouted.

Unless she was singing, Chassagne never stopped dancing during the 50-minute set and many in the crowd followed suit.

Butler yelled at one point: Alright, Virginia Beach, how are you! ? We can change the weather!

After a rainy and cloudy day, Arcade Fire turned the festival’s rainy day vibe on its head with a dose of supercharged energy infused into the crowd watching their fast-paced performance.

Before taking the mic for the first time on Friday for the band’s second song, Rebellion / (Lies), Arcade Fire vocalist Win Butler held the guitar above his head and straight into the air like a precious trophy. A triumphant look at the audience seemed to say: yes, look what I’m about to do.

The festival started after a five-hour delay, which canceled some of the opening acts. When the doors finally opened around 5 a.m., music fans rushed to the stages and the festival, which featured rap, country, indie and rock bands, was launched.

Rapper Babyface Ray opened the night with his song What The Business Is. Country star Maren Morris followed, blasting his famous 80s Mercedes. She paused between songs to highlight a rainbow coming out of a cloud above the ocean. Her performance became emotional when she began singing her first No. 1 country-pop crossover, The Bones, which she wrote after getting engaged. The song changed the trajectory of his career.

The festival has two stages, the Solar Stage at 3rd Street and the Lunar Stage at 12th and Third Eye Blind had some technical difficulties at the start of its performance on the Lunar Stage.

Lead singer Stephen Jenkins stopped in the middle of a song, explained his band’s excitement to be there, and used a few swear words to express his frustration at not being able to hear through his headset.

I grew up going to punk rock clubs, he said, which means he had no problem stopping the show so unexpectedly.

Third Eye Blind performs on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian Pilot)

But the crowd grew as the internationally acclaimed band worked through technical issues and tightened their performance through the song The Kids Are Coming. By the time they arrived at Never Let You Go, the music was in full swing. Cell phones started popping up above the crowd as dozens started recording their favorite band.

After Arcade Fire lit the Solar Stage, rapper-singer Doechii turned the already excited crowd into a dance party.

Midnight was fast approaching as the crowd of thousands prepared for the night’s headliners.

Skrillex has taken the solar festival scene by storm, sweeping the masses of people gathered on one side of the festival grounds into a frenzied dance.

There were fewer people across the beach waiting to see the closing act of Lunar Stages on Friday night, and they, Mumford & Sons, came out for the band’s first gig in three years, people who were there let out the kind of joy that only true fans can. The crowd let the group know that they were there for them.

They had come here specifically for a folk romance by Mumford & Sons.

Hello, a British voice said from the darkened stage and: fireworks.

Fireworks exploded from the right and left tops of the stage towers and guitar strings began to be strummed.

Unlike some other Friday performances, there was plenty of applause after each Mumford & Sons song, sometimes even in the middle of them.

A vertical base, a banjo, a guitar and a keyboard were enough. Fans swayed as they played the Londons Sons.

The Kid Cudi, the last show of the evening, did not come on stage until after midnight.

The festival had two stages: the Lunar Stage near 12th Street had a large square stage tower above flanked by three-story digital screens and the Solar Stage on 3rd Street was built in an ovular form with numerous stage lights pouring over it.

The nine-block stretch of sand between the two stages was filled with vendor tents where music fans could purchase many consumables. Each tent was labeled to advertise their delicacies, whether it was booze, hot dogs, pizza, tacos or noodles.

Giant Merch tents had constant lines of music fans ready to buy Something in the Water, NERD or Virginia Is For Lovers & Phriennds t-shirts.

