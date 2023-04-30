Kim Taehyung aka V is recognized in Jinny’s Kitchen by an ARMY fan’s sister; Run BTS singer’s reaction is hilarious





BTS VIt is, Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular idols among the seven-member group. He enjoys a huge following among ARMYs. BTS members are known to make headlines every day for one reason or another. BTS V is making news for its appearance on Jinny’s kitchen next to Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more. Kim Taehyung’s global popularity has also made him a popular face on the show, and a few people would recognize him if they visited the cafe where he worked on the show. And that’s what happened recently. Also Read – BTS: Taehyung Conducts Live, Complains About “TMI” Comments From “Yoongi Marry Me”; ask ARMY to update their questions BTS’s Kim Taehyung Is Recognized By ARMY Fan’s Sister Kim Taehyung aka BTS V made headlines in entertainment news for his music video in which he was recognized by someone while working in Jinny’s Kitchen. Taehyung was working and wearing his uniform when a group of young people dropped by Jinny’s Kitchen to eat. One of the girls among them recognized BTS V and even went ahead and interacted with him. Park Seo Joon was at the counter as Taehyung headed inside. The girl quickly asked him if he was V from BTS. Also Read – Thalapathy Vijay Joins League of BTS V and Angelina Jolie to Score One Million Fastest Followers on Instagram; Varisu actor’s fans give him a warm welcome Kim Taehyung reacts when a girl recognizes him as BTS BTS V looks pissed when the girl recognizes him. He gave her a thumbs up and quickly walked into the kitchen. He seems shy to be recognized by people. His reaction caught the attention of BTS ARMY who made the clip viral. Well, that’s because V usually works in the kitchen. However, this time around, he had some free time to hang out with the rest of the cast members. Also Read – BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V Takes On Global Trends With Sensational Elle Korea Photoshoot; ARMY screams “sexy, manly, insanely hot” [View Pics] Watch the video of Kim Taehyung being recognized by a girl here: The girl who recognized him did a double take if she really saw him live. He then told his friends who had gathered that he was Taehyung. The girl revealed that her sister is a huge BTS fan and has tons of photos of BTS members on her bedroom wall. She gathered her courage, then went ahead and asked him the question. We wonder how sister ARMY would have reacted when her sister told her that she had seen BTS V live in person. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube And instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-kim-taehyung-aka-v-gets-recognized-on-jinnys-kitchen-by-army-fan-girls-sister-the-run-bts-singers-reaction-is-hilarious-entertainment-news-2416488/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos