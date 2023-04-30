Actor’s death from surgery to look like Jimin is a hoax using AI footage: report

Earlier this week, multiple global reports shared that 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died in a hospital in South Korea. The actor reportedly underwent 12 surgeries to look like BTS member Jimin. It now appears that the whole story is fake and backed up by images using AI (artificial intelligence). The news was sent to global media by a company called The Hype Company PR, which made several claims that the actor had faced discrimination for his appearance in Korea. He therefore underwent many cosmetic surgeries to change his appearance. (Also read: BTS’s Jimin poses with Pharrell Williams and sends fans into a frenzy in New York, Suga performs his first solo concert on D-Day) Actor Saint Von Colucci’s Instagram page contains little information about his personal or professional life.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. While the K-pop group is widely known for their hits, its members also have a huge following across the world for their beauty. Member Jimin was seen at a launch event in New York recently.

According to a new report from Variety, the facts of Saint Von Colucci’s story don’t add up. The previous report, which also appeared in Daily Mail, featured a quote from Saint Von publicist Eric Blake, who spoke about his death and the reasons for his operations. Eric told the Daily Mail, It’s very tragic and very unfortunate. He was very insecure about his appearance. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like his shape because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape that a lot of Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very difficult for him to find a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against because of his western appearance.”

The Variety report also found inconsistencies in the press releases, including that Saint Von is believed to be the son of Brazilian model Adriana Lima and a hedge fund CEO named Geovani Lamas. The actor’s online presence is mostly made up of his Instagram page as @papaxxzy which features blurry images and no commentary, giving little information about him or his so-called work. No one has come forward to mourn the actor’s death. Also, the name of the hospital where he died, Seoul National Hospital, is made up and does not exist.

The Daily Mail online story has since been taken down without any explanation. Another Al Jazeera report also said South Korean media found no police reports of a Canadian actor who died from complications from plastic surgeries.

Earlier this year, Jimin made his solo debut. He released his first solo album, titled Face.