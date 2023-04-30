Entertainment
Actor’s death from surgery to look like Jimin is a hoax using AI footage: report
Earlier this week, multiple global reports shared that 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died in a hospital in South Korea. The actor reportedly underwent 12 surgeries to look like BTS member Jimin. It now appears that the whole story is fake and backed up by images using AI (artificial intelligence). The news was sent to global media by a company called The Hype Company PR, which made several claims that the actor had faced discrimination for his appearance in Korea. He therefore underwent many cosmetic surgeries to change his appearance. (Also read: BTS’s Jimin poses with Pharrell Williams and sends fans into a frenzy in New York, Suga performs his first solo concert on D-Day)
BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. While the K-pop group is widely known for their hits, its members also have a huge following across the world for their beauty. Member Jimin was seen at a launch event in New York recently.
According to a new report from Variety, the facts of Saint Von Colucci’s story don’t add up. The previous report, which also appeared in Daily Mail, featured a quote from Saint Von publicist Eric Blake, who spoke about his death and the reasons for his operations. Eric told the Daily Mail, It’s very tragic and very unfortunate. He was very insecure about his appearance. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like his shape because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape that a lot of Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very difficult for him to find a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against because of his western appearance.”
The Variety report also found inconsistencies in the press releases, including that Saint Von is believed to be the son of Brazilian model Adriana Lima and a hedge fund CEO named Geovani Lamas. The actor’s online presence is mostly made up of his Instagram page as @papaxxzy which features blurry images and no commentary, giving little information about him or his so-called work. No one has come forward to mourn the actor’s death. Also, the name of the hospital where he died, Seoul National Hospital, is made up and does not exist.
The Daily Mail online story has since been taken down without any explanation. Another Al Jazeera report also said South Korean media found no police reports of a Canadian actor who died from complications from plastic surgeries.
Earlier this year, Jimin made his solo debut. He released his first solo album, titled Face.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/others/canadian-actors-death-from-surgeries-to-look-like-jimin-is-hoax-using-ai-images-report-101682756297487.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor’s death from surgery to look like Jimin is a hoax using AI footage: report
- The stock market rebounds after the Eid holidays
- Triadelphia Intermediate Robotics Team’s Run Ends in Quarterfinals at World Championships | News, Sports, Jobs
- Trump loses appeal to prevent Pence from testifying
- “Mann Ki Baat, a spiritual journey, allowed me to connect with people,” says PM Modi
- After Sharp saga, demands cronyism and sordidness must not taint next BBC president | Richard Sharp
- Kim Taehyung aka V is recognized in Jinny’s Kitchen by an ARMY fan’s sister; Run BTS singer’s reaction is hilarious
- Bellevue East receives Chieftain Invitational, West takes third
- Add a touch of originality to your look with a denim coat dress
- Notes for next summer | News, Sports, Jobs
- The last flights leave Khartoum, but how many British citizens are stuck in Sudan?
- Donald Trump maintains his grip on Republicans in Georgia