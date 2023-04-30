James Bond fans are convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007





James Bond fans are convinced a certain Game of Thrones actor is set to replace Daniel Craig as 007. Moviegoers believe they’ve cracked the secret agent’s code following an interview between two Hollywood actors. Cocktail enthusiast Stanley Tucci and lovable Game of Thrones Scotsman Richard Madden both appeared in an Instagram video posted to the site on Friday. In the short clip, the pair are seen enjoying a martini – well known to be 007’s favorite drink. Barely containing their laughter, Tucci asks Madden: Hows yours to which the GoT actor responds Delicious, with what sounds like an English accent. The pair were in London to promote the Amazon Primes sci-fi series Citadel, in which they both star. After the exchange, fans were quick to indicate that they might be watching the new James Bond. A user wrote: New Bond and Q??. Another agreed, writing: Here you go, here is the new James Bond. While a third user couldn’t contain his excitement: I don’t know what the drinks are like, but if it’s Richard Madden drinking a Martini that’s been shaken, not stirred, I’m going to hit the roof with excitement. James Bond bookmakers’ favorite Countless names have been thrown into the hat to replace outgoing Daniel Craig, who left the iconic secret agent role after 2021’s No Time To Die. For a while, it was believed that Idris Elba would become 007 until the Luthor star distanced himself from the role. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become people’s favorite, but as of April 21, major bookmakers still aren’t backing the Bullet Train and Kick-ass star. Here is a list of betting guide odds OBLG. Especially Essiedu – 2/1 James Norton – 2/1 Aaron Taylor Johnson – 5/2 Henry Cavill – 4/1 Rege-Jean Page – 6/1

