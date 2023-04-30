Hollywood film and TV screenwriters could go on strike this week. Here’s what you need to know

Hollywood film and TV screenwriters could strike on Tuesday if their demands are not met in contract talks with the industry’s biggest production companies.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), a union representing film and television writers, is renegotiating a three-year contract for 11,500 members due to expire this week. He is in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), an association that represents American studios, streaming services and production houses.

The WGA received overwhelming support from its membership earlier this month to authorize a strike, if an agreement is not reached by the looming May Day deadline.

Here’s what you need to know about a possible writers’ strike.

What are the problems ?

An artificial intelligence display is shown in Shanghai in 2021. The WGA wants studios to regulate the use of AI in screenwriting. While open to using technology, the guild says AI cannot be used to undermine screenwriters and their work by affecting their pay. (Andrea Verdeli/Getty Images)

Film and TV screenwriters are demanding pay raises from major studios and production companies such as Netflix and Disney. The WGA says working conditions declined during the streaming era and writers’ pay suffered due to shortened seasons, smaller residuals, and the rise of writers’ “mini-rooms.”

Mini-rooms are pre-production groups, usually made up of a showrunner-creator and a few screenwriters, who work in advance on several scripts for the first season of a potential show to be offered to streaming managers. Rather than the traditional pipeline of ordering a TV series from a pilot episode, some companies are now opting for script-to-series orders.

The mini-room practice is meant to give executives an idea of ​​where the series is headed as well as its budget. But critics say they offer less pay. Many television and film writers are based in New York and Los Angeles, industrial centers with high living costs.

The WGA is also pushing studios to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting. While they say they are open to using the technology (as long as the writers retain sole credit for the work), the guild has also said that AI cannot be used to undermine writers and their work by affecting their remuneration.

The WGA’s proposal to regulate the use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies ensures companies cannot use AI to undermine writers’ working standards, including pay , residuals, separate rights and credits. #WGASstrong 1/7 —@WGAWest

What would a strike entail?

A walkout could begin as early as Tuesday morning. If so, union members must adhere to a strict set of rules that the WGA has published in advance.

Once a strike begins, writers cannot meet, bargain, or work for a stricken company. This includes selling or optioning material, according to the WGA Negotiations website.

Writers must also send their representatives and authorized representatives a declaration prohibiting them from acting on their behalf.

Any union member who violates strike rules and crosses the picket line may be disciplined by the guild for compromising the strike process.

What are the studios saying?

Production companies like Netflix have a backlog of content they would release in the event of a strike. Streamers have also increased their slate of international series over the past few years, shows that wouldn’t be affected by a strike by American writers. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

The AMPTP, which represents Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Comcast and other companies in contract negotiations, says its goal is to reach “a fair and reasonable agreement” with the guild.

Sources close to the studios said budgets are tight and companies are focused on profiting from expensive streaming investments that haven’t been as successful as expected, according to Reuters.

How will a strike affect my favorite TV shows?

The fact that the strike will most likely begin in early May, when many TV shows are winding down their seasons, means viewers are unlikely to notice any changes to their favorite scripted programs.

Comedies and dramas, many of which are filmed months before their air dates, would only be affected if there were outstanding episodes that had not yet been written once the strike began.

But a strike would immediately be felt on late-night American television and variety shows such asSaturday Night Live And The show tonightwhich depend on current topics and are written on a much tighter schedule than other scripted programs.

Daytime soap operas would also be affected fairly quickly.

Since films are written years in advance, future releases will not be affected by the strike, although it may stall films currently in the writing phase.

Will it be like the 2007-08 strike?

Former Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, right, joins members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during the writers’ strike in Los Angeles in November 2007. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

The last writers’ guild strike began in November 2007 and ended in February 2008 after 100 days. Because the action started mid-season and lasted for a long time, its impacts were very noticeable to viewers. TV stations have replaced their usual programming with reruns and reality shows.

The scripts were rushed in order to be completed before the strike deadline. Series including breaking Bad And 30 Rock were forced to end their seasons early and many more were cancelled. During this time, nearly 40,000 jobs were lost and the California economy lost US$2 billion.

These days, production companies like Netflix have a content backlog that they would release in the event of a strike. Streamers have also increased their slate of international series over the past few years, shows that wouldn’t be affected by a strike by American writers.

During the 2007-2008 strike, a flood of Canadian series like black orphan, Breaking point And The listener were picked up by American networks, including BBC America, NBC and CBS.

A potential writers’ strike was averted in 2017 when the two sides reached an agreement before the deadline.