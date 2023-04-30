Entertainment
Doctor Cha And Uhm Jung Hwa Top The List Of Hottest Dramas And Actors Soompi
JTBC’s new series Doctor Cha has taken the top spots in this week’s list of the hottest dramas and actors!
After debuting at No. 2 last week, Doctor Cha rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
Not only did Doctor Cha top the list of worthy dramas, but its stars also topped the list of most worthy drama cast members, claiming four of the top 10 this week. Um Jung Hwa And Kim Byung Chul won the top two spots, rising to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, followed by myung bin at No. 5 and Min Woo Hyuk at No. 9.
Meanwhile, ENA’s Pale Moon climbed to No. 2 on the drama list, and leading lady Kim Seo Hyung rose to #7 on the cast member list.
SBS’s Dr. Romantic 3 took third place on this week’s drama list, while tvN’s new series Family debuted at No. 4. Family Stars Jang Nora And Janghyuk also entered the actor chart at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.
KBS2TV The real thing has arrived! remained strong at No. 5 on the drama list, with tracks Baek Jin Hee And Ahn Jae Hyun ranking No. 6 and No. 8 respectively on the cast list.
Finally, the 2TV KBS Oasis rose to No. 6 on the drama list and starred Jang Dong Youn rounded out the top 10 on this week’s cast list.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the third week of April are as follows:
- JTBC Doctor Cha
- ENA Pale Moon
- SBS Dr Romantic 3
- tvN family
- KBS2 The real thing has arrived!
- KBS2 Oasis
- CMB Lawyer Joseon
- tvN Stealer: The Treasure Keeper
- KBS2 woman in a veil
- SBS The Secret Romantic Guest House
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)
- Kim Byung Chul (Doctor Cha)
- Jang Nara (Family)
- Jang Hyuk (Family)
- Myung Se Bin (Doctor Cha)
- Baek Jin Hee (The real one has come!)
- Kim Seo Hyung (Pale Moon)
- Ahn Jae Hyun (The real one has come!)
- Min Woo Hyuk (Doctor Cha)
- Jang Dong Yoon (Oasis)
