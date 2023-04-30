WeHo Pride banners are installed in the city of West Hollywood





New WeHo Pride banners have been erected across West Hollywood this week, a sign that the second annual WeHo Pride is approaching. Three different colorful banners promote WeHo Pride Weekend and OUTLOUD Music Festival. The City of West Hollywood announces the dates for its 2nd Annual WeHo Pride 2023 Celebration in May and June: WeHo Pride street fair will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023 and Sunday, June 4, 2023 and will celebrate Pride with diverse participation from LGBTQ+ community groups and allied organizations as part of visibility and expression. The street fair is free and will feature a vibrant variety of exhibitors along Santa Monica Boulevard. There will be live entertainment and performances on a community stage, showcasing the LGBTQ+ community. The Street Fair is a family event open to all. This is a great opportunity to participate in the WeHo Prides LGBTQ+ community experience.

THE Women's Freedom Festival presented by L-Project Los Angeles is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The 2023 event will feature emerging LGBTQ and BIPOC women and non-binary musicians, comedians, poets and activists. More information will be available in the coming weeks onwww.wehopride.com.

THE dike march is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023. For those interested in walking, stay tuned atwww.wehopride.comfor information on the route and timetables!

Get festive as we race down Santa Monica Boulevard for theWeHo Pride ParadeSunday, June 4, 2023! The WeHo Pride Parade is an imaginative and colorful annual tradition along Santa Monica Boulevard that embraces LGBTQ+ representation, inclusion and progress. Full of music, dancing, colorful floats, festive marching contingents, and creative flair, the parade celebrates LGBTQ+ people and our contributions to community and culture. The parade is a lively and energetic experience with good humor and vibes, and lots of rainbows! Whether you're taking part in the Parade or joining in the fun as a spectator, there's something for everyone at the WeHo Pride Parade! Organizations and individuals interested in submitting an application to participate as a participant in the annual WeHo Pride Parade should apply by 5 p.m. on April 15, 2023 using the form posted athttps://www.wehopride.com/news/weho-pride-parade-applications-now-available-2023. Be creative and think outside the box! The WeHo Pride Parade hosts floats, bands, drill teams, dance teams, entertainment entries, walkers, and more. OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride 2023 produced by JJLA is the flagship music festival and WeHo Pride concert experience with Grace Jones, Orville Peck, Santigold, Carly Rae Jepsen and dozens more! It will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023 ; Saturday, June 3, 2023 ; And Sunday, June 4, 2023 at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard with a star-studded, high-energy lineup celebrating and championing queer voices in music. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visitwww.weareoutloud.com.

WeHo Pride Arts Festivalwill take place for 40 days from Harvey Milk DayMonday, May 22, 2023ForFriday, June 30, 2023at various locations in the city of West Hollywood. First launched in 2008 and formerly known as One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, this year's arts festival will feature an outstanding lineup of LGBTQ+ dance, visual arts, performance, literary arts , handicrafts, etc. Find out more about the Festival des Arts events by visitingwww.wehopride.com/artsfestival(programming details will be posted as they become available). This year, the arts festival kicks off with a Harvey Milk Day celebration taking place on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 6-8:30 p.m., which includes the 1stAnnual Jos Sarria Amateur Drag Pageant, voter registration table and interactive photo opportunity. WeHo Pride Celebrationsduring WeHo Pride weekend 2023 and in May and June 2023 will include a wide range ofLGBTQ+ community groupsas part of visibility, expression and celebration. The City of West Hollywoodinvites community groups to participatein WeHo Pride 2023. Through an application and review process, community groups can apply for funding from the City for a stand-alone Pride event, produced entirely by the group or organization. Details are posted onwww.wehopride.com/getinvolvedby clicking on the Community Group Grants tab for aapplication. If selected, your event will enter into a co-sponsorship agreement with the city and be part of the city's official WeHo Pride program, which will run between May 22, 2023 and June 30, 2023. The application deadline is on March 24, 2023. Additional details about WeHo Pride 2023 will be released as they become available atwww.wehopride.com. Follow @wehopride oninstagramAndFacebookand follow @officiallyoutloud oninstagramAndFacebook.

