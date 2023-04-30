Olympic skaters go to Bollywood, dance to Aishwarya Rai songs in old viral video. Show





Image source: YOUTUBE Olympic skaters go to Bollywood New trends : Bollywood has been winning hearts around the world for decades with its colorful dance numbers and upbeat music. It’s no surprise that an old video of two former Olympic figure skaters performing classic Bollywood hits has gone viral on social media. Meryl Davis and Charlie White, both world figure skating champions, glide effortlessly across the ice to iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan songs like “Kajra Re”, “Silsila Ye Chahat Ka” and “Dola Re Dola” in a routine performed at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games. The video, recently reposted on the official Instagram page of the Olympic Games on the occasion of International Dance Day, has already garnered more than 68,000 likes and thousands of views. In the video, Davis and White execute smooth spins, kathak movements and jerky jumps perfectly, creating a truly stunning and mesmerizing performance. The choice of songs and their attire, aligned with the Bollywood theme, added to the unique and entertaining value of the clip. Comments on the video ranged from praise for the duo’s skill and grace on the ice to admiration for the beauty of Bollywood songs and their ability to set the stage for the performance. One user noted how precise and graceful Charlie White’s movements were, something many men can’t do with perfect body language. Another said he watched the video a billion times and still got goosebumps. Another user summed up the performance saying, “Bollywood supremacy”. Watch the viral video of Olympic skaters dancing on Bollywood here: Read more new trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/trending/news/olympic-ice-skaters-go-bollywood-dance-to-aishwarya-rai-songs-in-old-viral-video-watch-2023-04-30-868034 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos