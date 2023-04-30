Mark Wahlberg: My family thrives in Las Vegas | Entertainment





Mark Wahlberg’s family is ‘thriving’ in Las Vegas. The 51-year-old actor and his family moved from Los Angeles to Sin City last year, and Mark revealed they love life in Vegas. The Hollywood star – who has Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12, with wife Rhea Durham – told E! News, “They love Vegas. I spent a lot of time in LA pursuing my interests and my career and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everyone is thriving there – it was awesome .” Mark has also seen some of his favorite artists perform in Vegas in recent months. The actor shared, “I’ve seen Adele, I’ve seen Bruno Mars. I’ve seen a lot of shows and been to a lot of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Las Vegas and it’s so exciting.” Last year, Mark explained that he was moving his family to Vegas to allow his children to pursue their dreams. The actor – who married Rhea in 2009 – suggested the move meant a lot to his family. During an appearance on ‘The Talk’, Mark said: “To be able to give my children a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it’s my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my youngest son as a golfer, it made a lot more sense to us.” Mark – who was born in Boston – also suggested that Vegas offered many new opportunities for him and his family. He explained, “We came here to give ourselves a new look, a new start for the kids, and there are a lot of opportunities here. I’m really excited about the future.”

