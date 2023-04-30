Actor Bel Powley: I avoided WWII stories, it’s always about men | Movies

Isobel Bel Powley, 31, was born in west London. In 2016, she was nominated for the Bafta for The diary of a teenager and shortlisted for a British Independent Film Award for playing Princess Margaret in A royal evening. The following film roles include The king from Staten Island And Mary Shelley, where she met her fiancé, actor Douglas Booth. On television, she starred in The morning show and Dolly Aldertons all i know about love. She now plays Hermine Miep Gies in the miniseries A little lightbased on the true story of the young woman who hid the Frank family during World War II and kept Anne’s diary.

Did you know the story of Miep Giess?

I had read Anne Frank’s Diary as a child, and I’m Jewish myself, so you grow up with this weight of history that runs through your family, but I didn’t know anything about Miep Gies. I was offered the role on Holocaust Memorial Day, which seemed a bit special, but it was really like, who is this? I was also unaware of the occupation of the Netherlands and the Dutch resistance. The first thing I did was take my butt back to Amsterdam. It’s a city that works in a very specific way, everyone rides bikes everywhere, it’s built on waterways, so I immersed myself in what it’s like to live there. I visited the Anne Frank Museum, of course, but I also went to Mieps’ old apartment and walked the same routes as her. It was my springboard to work on that.

Are there any Jewish refugees in your family tree?

No, but my great-grandparents left the Lithuanian border during the pogroms of the early 20th century. They boarded a ship for America but got off at the refueling stop in Dublin, thinking they were in New York. I am not joking! My grandmother was born in Dublin and spoke Yiddish with a heavy Irish accent. She had friends and cousins ​​in Auschwitz but she was safe in Dublin during the Holocaust. I get my Irish passport now, thanks to her.

Alongside Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Was Miep Gies a reluctant heroine?

She was an ordinary young woman in an extraordinary situation. She had this unwavering sense of justice and did the right thing without hesitation. Mieps’ mantra for the rest of his life was: Please don’t call me a hero. I did my duty as a human being and was just helping friends in need.

When I was younger, there were things I probably didn’t want to do, but I was too scared to say no.

The series feels quite contemporary for a period drama. Was it a draw for you?

It was one of the main reasons I took this job. Previously, I had avoided period dramas. I often feel quite distant from them. The language is a barrier, the costumes are very rigid and I had trouble accessing the characters. But A little lightThe s scripts removed these obstacles. We were given freedom with the way we spoke. It wasn’t that classic dusty period drama type speech. You could also improvise, which added to the naturalism.

Miep feels like a modern woman

She was, for her time. When she fell in love with her husband, Jan [played by Joe Cole], he was still married, but separated. She did not want children and did not have them until much later in her life. And Otto Frank [Liev Schreiber] was a man 20 years her senior, but they were best friends. There’s something way ahead of its time about this.

Was it refreshing to tell a war story from a female perspective?

That’s another reason I’ve avoided World War II stories, because it’s always about men. I have a small role in masters of the airSteven Spielberg and Tom Hanks Band of brothers following [streaming soon on Apple TV+]. The show is fantastic, but it’s still about men at war. I have one of two female leads in an ensemble cast. So another thing that got me excited A little light It was completely told from a woman’s point of view. I’ve been working for 15 years now and I’m always looking for roles like this.

Are its themes relevant today?

There are so many parallels with what is happening today. Authoritarian regimes are emerging all over the world. Anti-Semitism is massively on the rise. There are more displaced people than ever. In some ways, this could be seen as a cautionary tale about the dangers of dictatorships that scapegoat groups of people. In the opening episode, Mieps likes: Of course Hitler won’t come here. Were a liberal country. The queen said she was going to be neutral. In the next scene, there is the Nazi occupation. This is reminiscent of what happened in Ukraine last year. Historical drama must be relatable. The public must connect to it now, otherwise what’s the point?

The sex scenes between Miep and Jan seem very natural. Have some privacycomputers have transformed the way you work?

We had one, but it probably wasn’t needed on A little light. It’s not like there’s any nudity, and in that moment, I felt incredibly comfortable with Joe. But post-#MeToo, on projects that have been more explicit, that makes all the difference. It’s reassuring to know that there is someone whose job it is to support you. When I was younger, there were things I probably didn’t want to do, but I was too scared to say no. Intimacy coordinators eliminate this fear. You avoid anyone you might be nervous about talking to. It also helps in choreographing sex scenes, such as a fight or a dance. It’s like: OK, put your leg there, then kiss for three seconds. It takes the awkwardness out of a situation that’s already weird enough.

What was it like working alongside Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon on The morning show?

I was so scared. It was very Hollywood and they are living legends that I have looked up to all my life. I was in awe, especially with Jennifer. I’m a millennial woman so I grew up watching Friends on E4 every day after school. The only other time I was starstruck was when I met Matt LeBlanc so that’s definitely a Friends thing. The first month, I was so shy that I didn’t really speak. But Jennifer and Reese were so sweet and kind. They’re complete powerhouses and they’ve been very active in the production of the show, as well as being in every scene, so I learned a lot.

Powley, second from right, in Dolly Aldertons’ TV adaptation All I Know About Love. Photograph: BBC/PA

You played the protagonists best friend in the BBC adaptation of Dolly Aldertons all i know about love. Were you already a fan of the book?

Big fan. When I first read Dolly’s book, long before it was adapted for television, I thought: I would love to play Farly. [She became Birdy on screen.] When I heard about the show, I phoned my agent directly. I love female friendship stories and I lived with my closest friend for eight years, so it resonated on so many levels. I’ve also bonded with Birdy in that I’m definitely the anal, organized, and stressful one. Subsequently, I received incredible responses from the Jewish community. People were so happy that there was a Jewish character in the show, but that’s incidental. I was adamant about not wearing his Star of David, like I did when I was younger, but the show doesn’t focus on his Jewishness. It’s just a side point, which was pretty cool.

Your fiancee is actor Douglas Booth. Is it easier to date other actors?

Certainly. All you have to do is find the right one! If you work a lot and your partner doesn’t, it can be difficult. But we both understand and try to stay together as much as possible. We discuss each job, select them carefully and travel together whenever we can.

You played in The king from Staten Islandopposite pete davidson. After Ariana GrandeKate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor And Kim Kardashianwho should he date next?

[Laughs] I don’t know! Someone else nice? I loved working on this film. Petes is an old friend of Doug’s, so doing comedy with a buddy was really fun. As much as I love doing heavy drama like A little light, I also appreciate the other end of the spectrum. Judd Apatow is one of my favorite directors of all time, so this was a dream come true.

How do you relax when you’re not working?

My sister has an 18 month old son and I am completely in love with him so I mostly volunteer to babysit. When you’re away so often and leading this kind of nomadic life, all you really want to do is be home, eat pasta with your friends and watch Succession.