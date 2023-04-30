David T. Yokozeki, Nacirema Productions and the Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s First Nisei Film Company

Naciremas’ Japan-themed films included Tokyo After Dark (1959), which had Japanese Americans in lead roles.

By JONATHAN VAN HARMELEN, Rafu Contributor

This is Jan. 22, 1956, THE Los Angeles Times reported on the latest production company to pop up in Hollywood: a company formed and backed by Japanese Americans.

Named Nacirema Productions (hint: its American spelled backwards), the company has produced several B-movies, ranging from westerns like Sierra Stranger to Japan-themed movies like Tokyo After Dark.

Although none of Naciremas’ films received critical acclaim like his MGM or Paramount rivals, Time journalist Philip Scheuer discovered that the company’s backers, Kenwood Electronics founder George Aratani and Pacific Citizen columnist Lawrence Nakatsuka and Naciremas founder David T. Yokozeki represented a more compelling story for readers. What follows is the story of one of Hollywood’s first successful businesses run by Asian Americans.

To understand the short but turbulent life of Nacirema Pictures, you have to understand its founder. David Tsutomu Yokozeki was born in 1923 in San Pedro. An ambitious student, Yokozeki graduated top of his class from San Pedro High School in 1940. Shortly after Yokozeki began his studies at UCLA, he was incarcerated at Santa Anita Assembly Center in 1942 and transferred to camp concentration of Amache in Colorado.

Hoping to complete his education, he received government permission to leave Amache and complete his bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah in 1944. He then obtained a scholarship from the University of Minnesota to pursue graduate studies in economics.

In 1945, he joined the United States Army Counterintelligence Corps and served in the Pacific and in occupied Japan. During his military service in Japan, Yokozeki served as Chief of Price Control and Distribution for the Kanagawa Military Government in Yokohama. While stationed in Japan, he met his wife. The couple returned to California in 1948 and Yokozeki left the army. Throughout his life, Yokozeki moved back and forth between Japan and the United States.

After leaving the military, Yokozeki immersed himself in his studies and soon earned an MBA and LLB from the University of Southern California. Yokozeki was unique among his peers: in 1952, he became one of the first Nisei to pass the California bar exam.

He then joined the distinguished firm of Aiso, Chuman and McKibbin. The firm has taken on cases dealing with Japanese-American issues, such as the defense of several Japanese Peruvians formerly detained in Crystal City, Texas, and facing deportation for illegal entry.

Additionally, Yokozeki took on several other cases defending immigrants facing deportation, such as the case of Korean nursing student Young Bok Song in 1955 and the case of a Thai policeman in 1958. As a sign of his leadership in the community, Yokozeki regularly served on the city’s Nisei Week committee. In 1954, Yokozeki was appointed head of the JACL Los Angeles chapter.

Sometime in 1955, Yokozeki started Nacirema Productions as a personal business venture with attorney Marvin Segal. Yokozeki turned to the Japanese-American community for financial support; he said THE Los Angeles Times that most of us are veterans, most have been evacuated and relocated. Returning, these veterans were eager to embark on something new. In pictures, we feel like we are offering them a wise investment in a business that fascinates everyone.

Dubbed the first Nisei production company, Nacirema raised nearly $1 million in seed funding.

In 1956, Nacirema Productions released its first film, Sierra Stranger. Directed by Lee Sholem and starring Howard Duff, Gloria McGeehee and Dick Foran, Sierra Stranger established Nacirema as a successful producer of low-budget films.

A cut of The Rafu Shimpo shows David Yokozeki celebrating the completion of Sierra Stranger (1956) with Consul General Shigeru Nakamura.

Building on the success of Sierra Stranger, Nacirema Productions went on to back several films highlighting 1950s car culture. The first, Hot Rod Girl, starred Lori Nelson as a hot rod driver opposite the gamer baseball and western star Chuck Connors. The film earned $100,000 at the box office and was declared a success. The following year the company produced two similar films, Girls on Motorcycles and Hot Rod Rumble, which were distributed by Allied Artists.

The company has also made several Japan-focused films. In 1956, Yokozeki announced plans to produce a film called Joe-San the Great, a fish-out-of-water story about an American baseball player who signs with the Giants, only to find out it’s the Tokyo Giants and not the New Yorks. Giants. The film, however, was never produced.

In 1959, Yokozeki and Nacirema Productions produced Tokyo After Dark. One of the few Hollywood films to star Japanese Americans in lead roles, Tokyo After Dark starred director Norman T. Herman, a regular Nacirema collaborator, and actors Michi Kobi, Teru Shimada, and Richard Long. The film also featured dozens of Los Angeles-area Nisei extras.

While Shin Nichi Beis Fred Taomae gave the film a lukewarm review, he told readers if you want to see Nisei actors and actresses, your friends and acquaintances perhaps, given a showcase to show off their talents, this is the picture to see. The film was distributed by Paramount and achieved some success.

The success of Naciremas’ films elevated Yokozekis’ status among the Los Angeles elite. In 1961, Mayor Sam Yorty appointed Yokozeki to the Municipal Arts Commission. Three years later, Yokozeki resigned from the commission, explaining that his travels to Japan and work commitments at Nacirema had prevented him from attending meetings.

Starting in 1964, Nacirema Productions took a turn for the worse. First, Hollywood studios moved away from the low-budget productions that were the basis of Nacirema Productions. According to Larry Tajiri, this change prevented the studio from producing a successful film after 1960.

Yokozeki then became embroiled in legal disputes that endangered the company’s finances. Specifically, Yokozeki took on the case of Dr. Chang Ha Kim, who was facing a malpractice lawsuit that exposed him to charges of personal liability beyond insurance coverage. To pay Yokozeki without exposing his assets, Dr. Kim offered a retainer of $2,000 and agreed to transfer other assets, including an apartment complex, to a company named To-Yo (related to Nacirema Productions) , which belonged to Yokozeki. To make the deal official, Yokozeki sold Kim the rights to movies that the two agreed had no value.

Yokozeki’s new asset carried a loan from the Bank of Tokyo with a $65,000 promissory note. When the bank tried to seize Kim’s apartment complex for failure to pay, he asked for more time. Consulting a new lawyer for advice, Kim discovered that Yokozeki had used the apartment complex as collateral for several bank loans he had taken out for To-Yo. In response, he sued Yokozeki for damages.

The lawsuit led Yokozeki to end his practice and move to Japan. In the process, he entrusted Nacirema Productions to Norman Herman. On April 25, 1969, The Los Angeles Times reported that Herman had disbanded Nacirema Productions.

The failure of Nacirema and Kims’ trial deeply affected Yokozeki. Although he was not prosecuted for fraud in the Kim case, in 196 the California State Bar barred Yokozeki from practicing law. In 1974 Yokozeki and his family moved to Guam. He successfully appealed the decision of the California State Bars and returned to court, representing Japanese companies on the island.

David T. Yokozeki died on February 20, 2013, at the age of 90. His mark on Hollywood can still be found today. His name, along with Nacirema, appears on several online movie databases, including IMDB, Turner Classic Movies, British Film Institute and Rotten Tomatoes.

The short but turbulent life of Nacirema Productions offers a fascinating case study in Nisei entrepreneurship after incarceration. He specifically highlights how Yokozeki got support from the entire community to grow the business. At a time when Hollywood producers excluded Asian American actors or cast them in stereotypical roles, the story of Yokozekis Nacirema Production is a rare example of how a Japanese American found ways to challenge the system.

Partial list of Nacirema Production films:

Sierra Stranger (1956)

Hot Rod Girl (1956)

Hot Rod Rumble (1957)

Underwater Girl (1957)

The Young Captives (1959)

Tokyo After Dark (1959)

Jonathan van Harmelen is a graduate student in the Department of History at UC Santa Cruz, majoring in Japanese-American history.