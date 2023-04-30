Author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah on her new novel ‘Chain-Gang All-Stars’ : NPR

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

“Chain-Gang All-Stars” is a romance that drips with blood and violence from the first scene, but also with love between Loretta Thurwar and Hurricane Staxxx, the two highest rated gladiators of the Chain-Gang All-Stars. It is a registered company of Criminal Action Penal Entertainment. “Chain-Gang All-Stars” is the new novel by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, the best-selling author of “Friday Black,” and he joins us now from Eugene, Ore. Thank you very much for being with us.

NANA KWAME ADJEI-BRENYAH: Thank you for having me. It’s totally my pleasure.

SIMON: I often ask a novelist, where did you get this idea? But, I mean, where did you not come up with this idea (laughs)?

ADJEI-BRENYAH: Okay. If you – I mean, if you think carefully about the incarceration system and how willing we are to put human beings in cages, it’s really not hard to imagine all the other ways we could administer inhumane circumstances to people. And so I think this book is just considering this basic idea that we’ve established pretty clearly, which is that if you do bad things, we as a society are allowed to do anything to you.

SIMON: Let’s try to establish the premise here. Prisoners held in private prisons fight in organized and patented matches for freedom.

ADJEI-BRENYAH: For their freedom finally. And it’s to death, and so, yeah, it’s absolutely some kind of gladiatorial blood sport that’s sort of become the hottest craze in this imaginary America. And consenting convict wards of the state who are sentenced to at least 25 years can opt out of their sentence and then participate in the sport. There is one in particular called Chain-Gang All-Stars, but it may be part of a constellation of blood sports programs or criminal action criminal entertainment programs in which criminals can participate in these institutions for profit.

SIMON: And the marks are an important feature of the novel, aren’t they?

ADJEI-BRENYAH: They absolutely are. So many things are commodified. I think for-profit prisons should be an abomination, just to say it, but it’s actually a thing we have here in this country. But I think once you get into that for-profit model and also think about the slave labor that people who are incarcerated in our country do – and I use that word intentionally because we know that slavery is explicitly constitutionally protected – there’s so much profit existing in the prison space, and I’ve tried to highlight it by using these brands and all these companies and companies that are part of this really dangerous business and bloody.

SIMON: Your father was a criminal defense attorney.

ADJEI-BRENYAH: Yes, that is correct.

SIMON: I’m sure you’ve thought about it. How does that feed into what you write now, do you think?

ADJEI-BRENYAH: Absolutely. I think that’s a big part of how I came to write this book in the first place. When I was very young, I can’t – I don’t know the age, but it was before I was a teenager, I remember hearing for the first time that my father was defending someone who had killed someone. And I remember thinking like, huh, well, I guess my dad is a bad guy, you know? I guess my dad is a bad guy. And I think I expressed some kind of confusion. And I remember him telling me it wasn’t that simple. But I think it planted a seed in me, which years later became this book. But I think for a long time I’ve questioned this idea that’s kind of ingrained in so much of our media, so much of our policing, that there are good people and bad people, and bad people deserve be punished or bad things happen to them. And I think the abolition in this book is really trying to get us to question those ideas and see if we can evolve into something a little more nuanced and elevated.

SIMON: And I realize you’ve written a novel, but what should well-meaning people in society do with people who break the law and hurt others?

ADJEI-BRENYAH: This is a very important question. I know the answer is not just to torture them more. So I want us to think about our responses to poverty, which is a great precursor to incarceration and so-called crime. I want us to rethink our responses to people in mental health crisis. I want us to rethink our responses to people who suffer from addiction. And those are just a few of the things, but by developing a more compassionate response to poverty, mental health crises and addiction and by creating institutions that can do that.

SIMON: I read that you started becoming a serious reader when you worked in a mall.

ADJEI-BRENYAH: I started to understand the, in quotation marks, “literary” – even if I still don’t know what this word means…

SIMON: Yeah.

ADJEI-BRENYAH: …What is the literary space – like, this is probably the first time I picked up, like, The Paris Review in the Barnes & Nobles above – on the fourth floor from the Palisades Mall. I would probably go to McDonald’s for the lowest calorie meal possible at the time. And I got my little 30-minute McGriddle and a book. It was quite nice.

SIMON: And now you’re writing books. It’s quite nice.

ADJEI-BRENYAH: One of my very first literary events took place at this same Barnes & Nobles, so…

SIMON: Oh, how was it?

ADJEI-BRENYAH: It was extremely moving. Like, my high school teachers were there. In fact, I found out recently that one of them is about to retire, one of my really favorite English teachers, Ms. Jacobs (ph). So if you’re reading this, hello, Mrs. Jacobs. You are a big part of why I am speaking on NPR right now today. My father was there. It was towards the end of his life, so there he was, like, in his wheelchair and all that. He had cancer at the time. So it was overwhelming, but pretty – I’m grateful for that. It’s a great memory.

SIMON: Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah – her novel, “Chain-Gang All-Stars”. Thank you very much for being with us. And thanks to Ms. Jacobs.

ADJEI-BRENYAH: Thanks to Ms. Jacobs, of course. Thank you so much. It’s totally my pleasure.

