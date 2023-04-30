Ben Stiller responds to reports of Severance season 2 turmoil | Entertainment
After a report claimed behind-the-scenes issues were delaying Season 2 of Breakupexecutive producer Ben Stiller cleared the air on Twitter, saying the AppleTV+ The second release in the series is on schedule with the same target air date we’ve always had.
Stillers’ tweet on Friday, April 28 came after Puck News Matthew Belloni reported (per The daily beast) that season 2 was late due to script issues, increased production costs, and tension between co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman.
Belloni claimed Erickson, the creator of Breakup and a first-time television producer, and Friedman, a veteran television writer and producer, came to hate each other in the first season and that Friedman even left the show before Stiller brought him back for season 2.
Also involved in the production, according to the report, is Card castle creator Beau Willimon, who helps chart the trajectory of Breakups second and third season.
Quoting a source close to the show, The daily beast reported Friday that season 2 is on schedule and that Erickson, Friedman, and Willimon are working together smoothly.
AppleTV+
And when a Breakup tweeted fan account The daily beastIn his reporting, Stiller chimed in. He didn’t dispute reports of tension between Erickson and Friedman, per se, but he denied that production on Season 2 was behind schedule.
Nobody goes to the rest room, he tweeted, referring to the show’s punishment for Lumon Industries Macrodata Refinement employees. Were on the same very slow schedule that we have always been. The same target release date that we’ve always had. Love our fans and love each other, and we’re all working to make the show as good as possible.
We’re thrilled and thrilled to be back on set for the thrilling second chapter of BreakupStiller said in a statement last fall during Season 2 started filming. Although we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we’ve been out, we’re told people are enjoying the show and we couldn’t be happier. Glory to Kier!
