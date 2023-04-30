Formosa Group employees ask parent company to keep CEO – The Hollywood Reporter





After what has been described as the emotional final day for Formosa Group CEO Bob Rosenthal and his team, there is more development at the leading audio post company. Rosenthal’s last official day at Formosa Group was Friday. A day earlier, a so-called “Formosa Group Collective” – a name used to include employees from “all divisions, national and international”, including its award-winning sound talent – ​​sent a petition to the company’s top brass parent Streamland Media, urging him to keep the business under Rosenthal’s “unfettered leadership”. The Hollywood Reporter has learned. THR obtained a copy of the petition (below, in full). As THR understands, employees received a response from the company, but Streamland declined a request for comment. A month ago, THR broke the story of Rosenthal’s March 31 resignation, a largely unexpected move that left many in the sound community struggling to understand what happened. The well-known industry vet had worked for Formosa Group, which now operates under parent company Streamland Media, since he founded the company in 2013. “Bob Rosenthal is the heart and soul of Formosa Group. Under his leadership, Formosa Group has grown from a boutique sound house to the largest independent sound post-production company in the world, and one of the most distinguished and successful brands in sound post,” reads the petition from the collective that was “formed to show our support for Bob Rosenthal and the desire that our organization remain under his unfettered leadership. Formosa is home to a long list of top sound editors, designers and re-recording mixers, including winners of Oscars, BAFTAs, Emmys, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society trophies. Among them are Ron Bartlett (dune), Anna Belmer (Mulane) and Mark Stoeckinger (John Wick: Chapter 4). The company also maintains divisions in broadcast, music, interactive media and advertisements. The full text of the petition follows. To all concerned: This petition is not led by any individual, but rather by the Formosa Group Collective, which includes representatives from all divisions, national and international. At the April 13 town hall in Streamland, it was declared that Streamland Media is nothing without its people. We invite you to show us that you believe these words to be true. Bob Rosenthal is the heart and soul of Formosa Group. Under his leadership, Formosa Group grew from a boutique house to the largest independent sound post-production company in the world, and one of the most distinguished and successful brands in sound post. The Formosa Group Collective was formed to show our support for Bob Rosenthal and the desire that our organization remain under his unfettered leadership., so that he can continue to successfully navigate our future, as he has for the past decade. He is the leader we trust to guide our business through the times ahead. Sincerely,

THE FORMOSA GROUP COLLECTIVE

