Brianna Wiest Talks Transformation, Her Latest Book ‘The Pivot Year’ [Q&A] | Entertainment

For international bestselling author Brianna Wiest, journaling has long been a way to process her feelings and ultimately inspire her on her journey of self-discovery and creativity.

With her latest book, The Pivotal Year: 365 Days to Becoming the Person You Really Want to Be, what started as thoughts, ideas, and questions in Wiests’ journals turned into daily meditations. According to Wiest, it will help anyone make positive changes in their life.

When I started proofreading the logs, Wiest wrote in an email. I realized that I had somehow unknowingly written a collection of field notes, a kind of guide, to expand your perception of your own potential.

These daily personal meditations helped Wiest as she embarked on creative journeys like establishing a career in writing and publishing, for which she felt deeply called but had an extremely slim chance of succeeding. And Lancaster County played a vital role at the start of this journey; Wiest studied at Elizabethtown College and lived in Lancaster for a few years after graduation.

Now, Wiest is the author of numerous books in multiple genres, which have sold over a million copies and been translated into over 20 languages. Her written musings that became The Pivot Year also helped her deal with major changes caused by more tangible travel, such as when she moved from Lancaster to Big Sur, California.

It’s kind of a sweet collection of healing letters to my younger self, says Wiest. I’m happy to share it with others, and hope they feel the same.

Wiest will return to Lancaster on Tuesday, May 9 for An Evening with Brianna Wiest and Bianca Sparacino: The Pivot Year at the Fulton Theater, where Shell will discuss her work with poet Bianca Sparacino and sign copies of her book.

Here, Wiest answered a few email questions about her new book, her upcoming visit to Lancaster, and what’s next.

Can you tell me about the pivot year concept? Why a year? Do you think the process of change is ever over?

Although I believe we have the ability to change our lives in a second, we are always one decision away from a completely different path when we look back on our lives, we are often able to make the most accurate assessment. of our growth when we reflect on how things have changed from year to year.

The days seem long, and when they were in the middle of monotony and routine, it can seem that they made little progress. I think it’s helpful to look back at where you were a few years ago, or one monumental year to the next, and recognize that anything, absolutely anything, can change in a single year. I think this concept is also mentally soothing because a year feels like you really have a lot of time to work with, when in the grand scheme of your life there isn’t much to sacrifice either. .

The process of change does not stop. We are always evolving. We are still processing our experiences, extracting wisdom from them, and preparing for what lies ahead. However, when we resist or delay big changes that we have felt need to happen for a while, we can sometimes find ourselves with a backlog of things that need to be addressed. This internal pressure can start to make us feel incredibly stuck, and that’s where the concept of a pivotal year comes in. Dedicate and dedicate the next 12 months of your life to making measured, real changes, starting with your mindset.

What made you decide to write this book?

To tell the truth, the concept came from the feedback that I often receive from readers, namely that they preferred to read my other books little by little. They very often shared this even though they didn’t always have a lot of time to devote to reading. They liked the structure of 101 essays that will change the way you think, as each was short enough to be consumed in one sitting and broken down into a number that gave structure to the experience. I wanted to do that again but more intentionally.

What are some of the techniques or meditations in the book?

Each day is a brief reflective exercise, all tied to the themes of self-realization and change. My goal with each page is to present you not so much with an answer, but rather with an idea that provokes a series of questions in you. I hope you will pick up this book early in the morning and consider it part of your daily routine.

Each passage is succinct enough that you don’t need to spend an incredible amount of time on it, so it’s easier to fit it into your schedule. The point is not what you experience as you actually read the day’s passage, but how you take that thought and embed it more deeply in the hours to come.

In moments of emptiness, when your mind likes to wander, I hope you will return to the words you meditated on in the morning. Words meant to make you think more deeply about the parameters of your fear, your true intentions for your life, what’s holding you back, what’s blocking you, and what the next step might be.

Are you currently working on another book?

I’m working on a book about what it means to find and follow your heart’s true calling in life.

How’s it feel to go back to Lancaster?

It really is one of the most surreal experiences to come back like this. I am more grateful than I could ever express for the continued support of this beautiful community. I have so many fond memories of my years here and can’t wait to enjoy all my old favorites before heading home.