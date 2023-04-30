Entertainment
Reviews | Hollywood Writers’ Strike Isn’t About Money, It’s About Survival
An old Klingon proverb tells us: Only a fool fights in a burning house. In light of this bit of Star Trek wisdom, it may seem surprising that the Writers Guild of America West and East, the sister unions that represent the nation’s film and television writers, are engaged in tense collective bargaining with the studios and streaming companies. this could lead, after their contract expires on May 1, to Hollywood’s biggest strike in 15 years.
Looking at the current state of the entertainment industry, we see a theatrical business still struggling to recover from Covid-era disruptions and a TV landscape of consolidation and cutbacks following an unsustainable content boom. in streaming.
Surely this must be the worst possible time for writers to strike and shut down scripted programming, right?
Well yes. Unfortunately, ongoing negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (an organization that represents old Hollywood studios and new streaming companies) are absolutely game-changing for the writers. At stake is nothing less than the survival of film and television writing as a viable middle-class career for the majority of our members.
To be fair, screenwriting has always been a precarious, feast-or-famine way of earning a living. With thousands of people drawn to the real and perceived glamor and wealth of Hollywood, the odds of selling a script or getting hired on a show are long, like a high school football star who’s long been successful in the NFL. Continuing to be consistently successful throughout a career can often seem near impossible.
I only came to the WGA after eight years of rejection, working as a reporter by day and typing out scripts every night until I was finally hired for a since-forgotten syndicated action hour, Gene Roddenberrys Andromeda. It was the absolute lowest rung of scripted entertainment, but at the time it was like heaven, and even paid enough for my little family to buy a house in an unglamorous corner of the San Fernando Valley. .
But after three seasons of steady television work and a screenplay credit on the hit Agent Cody Banks, my luck finally turned. It took nearly three more years of meetings, unsuccessful presentations, and grocery shopping with credit cards before I found a steady job.
Fortunately, the WGA’s health insurance plan is structured so that writers accumulate points that allow us to maintain coverage between jobs, otherwise my family’s financial solvency would have been in serious doubt. WGA members earn an average of about $250,000 a year and that’s before taxes, union dues, and commissions to agents, managers, and attorneys. The reality is that Hollywood’s seemingly large paychecks have to last through the lean times that nearly all writers experience.
Traditionally, one of the biggest buffers against this volatility has been residuals: the money writers make from repurposing our work, encompassing everything from cable and syndicated reruns of old TV episodes to airlines allowing movies to watch in flight. The formulas used to calculate amounts owed for various forms of reuse are complicated and vary widely from platform to platform. As a result, payouts can be relatively small or very large and one of the most enjoyable parts of being a working scriptwriter is opening your mailbox and seeing the distinctive green envelope the residuals come in, not knowing if the check inside will cover an In-N-Out burger or your mortgage payment.
But the odds of a big check bailing out a financially troubled writer are growing. Programming is increasingly moving away from cinema, broadcast and cable to streaming platforms, which generally pay residuals at a much lower rate. That’s why one of the main areas of our current negotiations is to further align streaming residuals with broadcast and cable tariffs.
Issues being debated at the bargaining table include increasing the minimum pay for screenwriters and strengthening the so-called term protection, which ensures that screenwriters are paid fairly if the time spent creating a television episode exceeds two weeks and half, as the industry moves from the world of network television of 22 episodes per year to the model of eight episodes every 18 months if you’re lucky, adopted by streaming companies. The WGA is also working to combat the proliferation in streaming television of so-called mini writers rooms which are smaller in size and active for a shorter duration than a writers room. traditional.
Studios and streamers are, of course, reluctant to part with more money than they need. They point to their battered stock prices, shrinking box office revenues and successive layoffs as proof that things are tough everywhere.
But allowing screenwriters to pursue stable careers is absolutely the smartest investment the industry can make. After all, writers’ imaginations are the ultimate source of movies and shows that generate billions of dollars for their parent companies. One of my biggest thrills is stepping into a soundstage where the handles intertwine and realizing that hundreds of people and millions of dollars have been pulled together to bring to life a storyline that once only existed in my brain.
Keeping that tap of creativity open is only possible if writers don’t have to scramble for day jobs or consider a career change every time the phone stops ringing. Marc Cherry created the hit show Desperate Housewives while living off his Golden Girls residue. And I couldn’t tell my stories of rival wolf dynasties, cursed mountaineers, and quests for immortality without the financial buffer provided by my good friends Thor and the X-Men.
The last thing we need is for film and television to become like the music industry, another creative field disrupted by the internet and tech money, where the middle class has been hollowed out while risk has been pushed from the companies to the artists themselves. The WGA’s struggle is not just to keep writers employed, but to maintain the health of the entire ecosystem that keeps our industry running and maintains the supply of quality film and television for viewers around the world. .
I’m concerned that some of my fellow writers, especially the younger ones who joined during the streaming boom years, when the number of writers in the WGA reporting earnings rose from 4,500 to over 6,000, have unrealistic ideas about what a successful negotiation can accomplish. No deal can bring back the 1990s model of shows that aired 22-episode seasons for eight years, or completely reinflate the 2010s streaming bubble. Whether we get studio concessions at the bargaining table or even through a strike, the stark reality remains that in the future there are likely to be fewer well-paying jobs in a volatile industry that may have us looking for work more than ever. .
So can the WGA, studios and streamers get along without a strike? Or are our positions irreconcilable?
The conventional wisdom in Hollywood right now is that a possibly long strike is inevitable. But I still hope that both parties can reach a compromise that keeps the industry functioning, because whether they realize it or not, doing the right thing for writers is an investment that will also benefit companies that employ us. Like my hero, Captain James T. Kirk, I don’t believe in a dead end scenario.
Zack Stentz is writer and co-writer of Thor and X-Men: First Class, and has written for The Flash and Fringe TV shows.
The Times undertakes to publish a variety of letters For the editor. We would like to know what you think of this article or one of our articles. Here is some advice. And here is our email: [email protected].
Follow the Opinion section of the New York Times on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) And instagram.
