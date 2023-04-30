Reviews | Hollywood Writers’ Strike Isn’t About Money, It’s About Survival

To be fair, screenwriting has always been a precarious, feast-or-famine way of earning a living. With thousands of people drawn to the real and perceived glamor and wealth of Hollywood, the odds of selling a script or getting hired on a show are long, like a high school football star who’s long been successful in the NFL. Continuing to be consistently successful throughout a career can often seem near impossible.

I only came to the WGA after eight years of rejection, working as a reporter by day and typing out scripts every night until I was finally hired for a since-forgotten syndicated action hour, Gene Roddenberrys Andromeda. It was the absolute lowest rung of scripted entertainment, but at the time it was like heaven, and even paid enough for my little family to buy a house in an unglamorous corner of the San Fernando Valley. .

But after three seasons of steady television work and a screenplay credit on the hit Agent Cody Banks, my luck finally turned. It took nearly three more years of meetings, unsuccessful presentations, and grocery shopping with credit cards before I found a steady job.

Fortunately, the WGA’s health insurance plan is structured so that writers accumulate points that allow us to maintain coverage between jobs, otherwise my family’s financial solvency would have been in serious doubt. WGA members earn an average of about $250,000 a year and that’s before taxes, union dues, and commissions to agents, managers, and attorneys. The reality is that Hollywood’s seemingly large paychecks have to last through the lean times that nearly all writers experience.

Traditionally, one of the biggest buffers against this volatility has been residuals: the money writers make from repurposing our work, encompassing everything from cable and syndicated reruns of old TV episodes to airlines allowing movies to watch in flight. The formulas used to calculate amounts owed for various forms of reuse are complicated and vary widely from platform to platform. As a result, payouts can be relatively small or very large and one of the most enjoyable parts of being a working scriptwriter is opening your mailbox and seeing the distinctive green envelope the residuals come in, not knowing if the check inside will cover an In-N-Out burger or your mortgage payment.