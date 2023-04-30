Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Calgary Expo: Lord of the Rings Actor Andy Serkis on How Gollum’s Change Changed Everything in Motion Capture Performance
At the Calgary Expo on Saturday afternoon, the first question actor Andy Serkis answered wasn’t playing Gollum in Lord of the Rings. It wasn’t about Caesar’s dramatic character arc in Planet of the Apes reboots, or his experiences as Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. In fact, it had nothing to do with his pioneering work in motion capture performance or his presence in some of the most popular sci-fi/fantasy franchises of the past two decades.
Instead, Serkis, one of the undisputed kings of fan culture, was asked about the somewhat epic Michael Jacksons Thriller dance sequence he helped star in for the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on. 30. You’d think this movie is, if not completely obscure, a bit outside the wheelhouse of most fan conventions out there. No, at least judging by the loud cheers that followed when the movie was first mentioned.
I’m not going to get up and do the Thriller dance, Serkis said. I had to go work with the choreographer. I grew up with Michael Jacksons Thriller so at school anyone could do it. But it had been several years since. It was great to work on a dance sequence and see it through the mind of the character I was playing. who actually wouldn’t have been such a great dancer.
Serkis has undoubtedly answered a number of questions about the physicality of his roles over the years. But it probably wasn’t the one he was expecting from the start. Such is the beauty of fan conventions, where diehards tend to dig deeper into dark corners of a career than journalists and talk show hosts.
There are few actors who have a richer canon of roles to unravel than the 59-year-old English actor, especially at a fan convention. Serkis’ work as the tragic Gollum, a creature twisted physically and mentally by his obsession with the ring in Peter Jacksons Lord of the Rings, was not only notable for the depth the actor brought to the role, but also for how it changed the way filmmakers viewed technology. progress in the performance of motion capture as a means of creating emotionally engaging digital characters.
We had gotten to the point in the (computer-generated) world where actors had to work against green screens, against tennis balls on sticks and they were divorced from acting against another actor to play a CG character, says- he. It was a big change, I think, in the way things worked. I just got a chance to play the part that had this emotional range, that was written in such a beautiful way, that had such pathos and humor and character and really allowed an actor to do a huge journey with a digital character for truly one of the first times.
Yet it wasn’t until Serkis was offered a very big role in Jacksons’ 2005 sequel King Kong that he began to see the limitless possibilities of motion capture performance.
When Peter asked me to play Kong, a 25-foot gorilla, it was a real dawn for me, he says. I had just played the three and a half foot ring junkie and now I was going to play a 25 foot gorilla. This technology means you can play anything. Using motion capture you can be anything and that was a huge eye opener for me.
Serkis went on to explain his emotional attachment to the role of Caesar, an intelligently enhanced chimpanzee whose speech and sentience evolve over three films, and even to Snoke, the mysterious overlord of the evil First Order who meets his fate in Star Wars. . : The Last Jedi.
I was so disgusted when I read the script (for The Last Jedi), he says. We had to read it in secret, it’s very secret reading the scripts. I remember turning the pages and saying That’s great. Wow, that’s awesome. . . What!!?! What just happened? Why is he in two on the floor!?
Advertisement 4
Serkis would eventually pull out the big guns when asked to do a bit of Gollum for the audience, which he did after sharing the unusual origins of the characters’ unique voices.
Why does it sound the way it sounds? said Serkis. His name is Gollum because that’s the sound he makes. What could be causing this? I thought about how he carried all the pain and guilt of killing his cousin, strangling his cousin, so it would have to be strangled in his throat somehow. The effect of the ring should physically cause him to make this involuntary movement.
Then my cat came in and started coughing up a hairball. It is absolutely true. I remember him sitting on the floor, literally as I was trying to figure this out, it was such a moment, he was sitting there and then he started spitting up this ball of fur, Serkis continued, before offering an imitation of his poor cats wheezing in shape and transforming into Gollum’s tortured voice.
That’s how it started.
Calgary Expo continues through Sunday, April 30 at Stampede Park.
