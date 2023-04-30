K-pop stars join Hollywood celebrities at historic Louis Vuitton fashion show in Seoul





K-pop stars including Girls Generation’s Taeyeon, members of Le Sserafim, NewJeans, Seventeen, NCT 127 and Itzy joined Hollywood celebrities Chloe Grace Moretz and Jaden Smith for Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall women’s collection. The famous French brand transformed a bridge over the Han River into a huge runway for the star-studded showcase, which was produced by squid game director Hwang Dong-hyuk. Scroll through the gallery above for more photos from the Louis Vuitton show in Seoul Models strutted onto the Jamsugyo Bridge to showcase the luxury fashion house’s pre-fall collection which included sunglasses, chunky black and white loafers and sandals, and an assortment of large and small colorful bags adorned with the brand logo. The show opened with a blast of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and gave the bridge an eerie blue hue. The models then walked the 795-meter bridge, where traffic was halted for 24 hours, wearing fitted, sporty models with geometric patterns designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton. Global luxury brands have recently been keen to expand into South Korea with the rise of K-pop music and global interest in the country’s film and television projects. Like other European luxury houses, including Dior and Valentino, Louis Vuitton has sought to capitalize on the global popularity and appeal of young K-pop stars, appointing them as ambassadors who wear and promote their clothes. The labels’ profile was boosted by spokespersons for global celebrities such as actress Zendaya and footballer Lionel Messi. In February, Louis Vuitton named Pharrell Williams as menswear designer, succeeding the late designer Virgil Abloh. The musician turned entrepreneur will unveil his first collection in June. Updated: April 30, 2023, 09:37

