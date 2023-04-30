Hawaii-born actor Kanoa Goo heats up the screen

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii-born actor Kanoa Goo isn’t shy about stirring the pot a bit with his characters.

In the crime drama The Rookie, he plays a lawyer involved in a love triangle. In his latest role, on Fire Country, a CBS drama set in the fire-prone forests of Northern California, he plays Kyle, an Olympic athlete who once had a close friendship with Gabriela, the title character’s romantic interest. Bod. Kyle might be interested in rekindling his past with Gabriela into something warmer.

I had no idea why he was there, and maybe what his true intentions were, Goo said in a call from Los Angeles, where he is currently based. I’m shaking things up a bit.

Goos’ three-episode arc on Fire Country began April 21 and ends in May, so local fans who remember Goo in local commercials and theater can get an update on his acting skills. actor. And, rest assured, no matter how flirty or trouble his character does, for Goo, he acts.

It’s not true to life, he laughs. I never try to stir things up in my own personal friendships and stuff. But that being said, it’s work. You want to look at different parts of your personality that are a little more dormant in your real life and somehow find ways to relate to those characters. And also find a way to bring them to life in a way that feels true to you, but also honors what you’re there to do in show business.

The recurring appearance on Fire Country is the latest step in a career that is progressing well. Besides the two TV shows, Goo also appeared in the 2021 independent film I Was a Simple Man, shot in Hawaii, which was selected to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. He also just wrapped filming another indie film Chaperone, directed by Hawaii Island filmmaker Zoe Eisenberg.

The acting bug bit Goo at an early age. He was 7 or 8 years old when he went to a theater camp with neighborhood children. I simply loved it. I loved that feeling of playing in front of people, although I couldn’t explain why or what that feeling was, he said. Luckily I had a really supportive family who then started looking, how else can you do this?

He began playing roles in local commercials, finding it fun to skip school while playing a child accompanying a parent to the American Savings Bank or munching on Kentucky Fried Chicken. He also gained early acclaim for his stage work, being nominated for a Pookela Award in 2002 for his portrayal of young Patrick Dennis in Diamond Head Theaters Mame.

It didn’t feel like work then, but when I think about it now, it was still professional work, he said. I’ve been doing this for a really long time.

He continued in theater at the Punahou School and then went to New York University to study acting. Then came the move to Los Angeles. It was only a matter of time, he said, given his interest in film and television, and was immediately rewarded with a few commercials, followed by his film and television roles.

For his audition for Fire Country, he and a friend performed a scene at his house, which has a dedicated audition room. Everything is now done virtually, through a self-recorded audition, he said. With Fire Country, it was one of those roles that really suited me. I felt it came to me very easily and it was obviously a thrill when I found out I was pending and then I got it. It was one of those moments where my feeling is aligned with the outcome.

He sees a bright future ahead of actors from diverse backgrounds like himself and others from Hawaii, and sees his recent success as part of a trend. I’m really proud to be from Hawaii and to be part of the growing attention for AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) actors, said Goo, who is of Chinese, Hawaiian and Caucasian descent, especially in those kinds of roles where they weren’t usually given.

I guess a lot of people auditioned for this part (on Fire Country), and so I don’t take it lightly that I was the one, from Hawaii, with the name Kanoa, who got this part. You can’t think about it too much, but at times I realize how cool and important and awesome it is, that it’s not just another blond, blue-eyed person in this role. They went with someone who is a mixed person from Hawaii, and I think that visibility is really cool.