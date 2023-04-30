Writers, Seeking a Salary Change for the Streaming Era, Prepare to Strike

When the last Hollywood strike took place 16 years ago, the internet had yet to transform television and film businesses. The broadcast networks still drew massive audiences and the cable channels continued to grow. The superhero boom had begun for movie studios, and DVDs generated $16 billion in annual sales.

Since then, rampant technological change has disrupted Hollywood in ways few could have imagined. Traditional television is on life support. Movie studios, stung by poor drama and comedy ticket sales, have retreated almost entirely to franchise shows. The DVD business is over; Netflix will ship its final small silver discs on September 29.

It’s a streaming world now. The pandemic has accelerated change.

What hasn’t changed much? The formulas used by studios to pay TV and movie creators, setting the stage for another strike. Writer compensation needs to evolve for a streaming-centric world, said Rich Greenfield, founder of research firm LightShed Partners.

Absent an unlikely last-minute resolution with studios, more than 11,000 unionized screenwriters could head to picket lines in Los Angeles and New York as early as Tuesday, an action that, depending on its length, would result in a phasing out of Hollywood’s creative assembly lines. . Writers Guild of America executives called it an existential moment, saying compensation has stagnated despite the proliferation of content in the age of streaming to the point that even writers with substantial experience struggle to advance and, at times, to pay their bills.