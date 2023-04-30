THIS Bollywood actor will perform at King Charles’ coronation ceremony

Connect with us

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will deliver a speech at the historic coronation ceremony of King Charles III on May 7. Sonam Kapoor will join a host of other renowned celebrities from around the world. Exact details of her performance are yet to be revealed but sources say it should be something around the British Royal Family.

Sonam Kapoor will be accompanied by several well-known celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Pooh. These celebrities, along with others such as Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and Oti Mabuse, will take part in pre-recorded video segments to commemorate the coronation of King Charles.

During these segments, they will share “little-known facts about the king.” The event will also feature other celebrities, such as Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and DJ Pete Tong, who will perform his famous Ibiza classics.

Additionally, the concert will feature world-renowned pianists Lang Lang and Lucy, recent winner of “The Piano” competition. The coronation is held in honor of King Charles, who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year.

Buckingham Palace has revealed plans for a festive three-day celebration. The festivities will include several notable events, such as a concert featuring famous celebrities at Windsor Castle, a series of street parties taking place across the country and a volunteer campaign called ‘The Big Help Out’.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details of the ceremonial, festive and community events that will take place over Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023,” reads the recent press release from the palace.

“The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the service will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” reads- on in the Buckingham Palace press release.

(With agency contributions)

