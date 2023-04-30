Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: How Bollywood celebrities have stunned the Met Gala red carpet in the past – Up News Info





Alia Bhatt is the next Bollywood diva to make her Met Gala debut this year By CT office Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM Last update: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 1:39 PM It’s that time of year again. Fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, returns on May 1. This year, the unique and star-studded evening, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be hosted by Michaela Coel, Penlope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, as well as Vogues Anna Wintour. The theme of the party and the long-running exhibition it kicks off: late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 after a career in which he transformed Chanel but also fueled controversy with controversial remarks on everything from #MeToo with curvy bodies. The Met Gala is one of the most photographed events in the world for its breathtaking red carpet attendees. Talked about Rihanna as a bejeweled pope. Zendaya as Cinderella with a luminous dress. Katy Perry in a chandelier turning into a burger. And Kim Kardashian, well, who can forget her attire, from a dark bodysuit that even covered her face to Marilyn Monroe’s actual Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress (borrowed from Ripleys Believe It or Not! museum), changing the minute she came in to protect him. While the star-studded event has countless international icons in attendance, our own Bollywood celebrities also made their mark. At this year’s Met Gala, B-town diva Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut. She will wear designer Prabal Gurung’s creation at the fashion gala. A few other Indian celebrities walked the Met Gala red carpet ahead of Alia. With that said, let’s take a look at the Bollywood divas as they stunned the Met Gala red carpet in the past with their looks. Priyanka Chopra In 2017, global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren thigh-high slit dress with a popped collar, with an endless trail that became the highlight of her look. She was present the following year, again in a Ralph Lauren burgundy velvet dress paired with an elaborate gold headdress. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019. She wore a silver Dior dress with feathers at the bottom. But the highlight was definitely her hairstyle. THE Citadel The actress has confirmed that she will be returning to the annual fundraising gala this year. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone first attended the Met Gala event in 2017. Her outfit was a pristine white satin dress by Tommy Hilfiger. In 2018, Deepika wore a thigh-high slit red dress by Prabal Gurung. Her last appearance was in 2019 when she wore Zac Posen’s pink princess-style dress. (with AP, ANI inputs) READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/priyanka-chopra-deepika-padukone-how-bollywood-celebs-stunned-the-met-gala-red-carpet-in-the-past The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos