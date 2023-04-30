Our Daily Bread Publishing Releases New Book, Moments With God For Couples





Sharing is caring! Moments with God for Couples: 100 Devotions for Growing Closer to God and Each Other is a brand new devotional book that can help couples grow closer on a daily basis. Moments with God for Couples: 100 Devotions to Draw Closer to God and Each Other With a new book, Moments with God for Couples: 100 Devotions for Growing Closer to God and Each Othervsouples can learn to replace the daily disappointments and offenses of two broken people living together with the love and grace that can only come from God, whether it’s been four months or forty years since they said “I do”. ” Couples can rediscover the joy of their marriage that sometimes gets lost amid character contrasts, proud moments and life circumstances. Through relatable stories, relevant Bible verses, and practical applications, this volume in the Moments with God series will help couples make room for Christ to be reflected in their everyday relationship. Trade arguments for vulnerability, misunderstandings for grace, selfishness for service, and gossip for gratitude. Lori Hatcher Articles and devotionals by Lori Hatcher, author, blogger, pastor’s wife, and women’s ministry speaker, have appeared in print and online publications, including Our Daily Bread, Guideposts, Revive Our Hearts, and Crosswalk.com. Lori is a winning Toastmasters International (ACG, ALB) speaker who shares transformative truths through powerful stories. Our daily bread Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries, a non-denominational 501(c)(3) organization with 37 offices where staff and volunteers work together to distribute more than $60 million in resources to 150 countries. They offer a variety of resources to help individuals grow their relationship with God, including radio shows, podcasts, books, mobile apps, and websites. Learn more now: LoriHatcher.com OurDailyBreadPublishing.org Facebook

Twitter Article browsing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entertainmentmagazine.co.uk/our-daily-bread-publishing-publishes-new-book-moments-with-god-for-couples/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos